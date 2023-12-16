Obituary for Rebecca L. Larson

August 13, 1983 – November 15, 2023

Rebecca L. Larson, 40, passed away with her family at her side on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, after a 20-month fight with Glioblastoma. Rebecca was born in Racine on Aug. 13, 1983.

She earned an associate’s degree from Gateway Technical College and was a preschool teacher at the Bee School. Rebecca loved Halloween, doing crafts, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her boys, Colton and Weston, and snuggling with her cats, Chuck and Fiona.

Rebecca L. Larson will be missed by her parents, Michael (Janet) Larson and Cynthia (Dale) Phillips; sons, Colton and Weston; brothers, John and Tony Trinidad and Conner Phillips; aunts and uncles, Paul Larson, Becky (Don) Luedtke, Richard (Ginny) Mianecki, Robert (Lin) Mianecki, Judy (Brian) Hanson and Girard (Cathy) Mianecki.

She is also survived by great-aunts and uncle, Penny Naleid and Jack (Helen) Naleid; nieces and nephews, Christina, Johnny, Xavier, Zachary, Kiara, Tony, Brendan, Jaden and Bryson; stepbrother and stepsister; great-nieces, great-nephews; and her very good friends, Amy, Amanda, Angela, Drea, Angela Marie and Stevie Kay. Rebecca is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Suzanne and Glen Larson and Rose and Ed Mianecki; brother, Tommy Trinidad; and aunt, Cynthia Larson.

Services

A private service for Rebecca will be held.

Special thanks to the nurses at the Inpatient Rehab at Ascension (All Saints) and also the nurses of Compassus Hospice.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.