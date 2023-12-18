RACINE — The not-so-cheery part of the holidays: the number of heart attack deaths rises during the winter holiday season.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), research shows that more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.

What AHA research shows

A study published in Circulation, the flagship journal of the AHA, reported that more cardiac deaths occur in the U.S. on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the year, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

In a British Medical Journal study reviewing more than 16 years of data on heart attacks among people in Sweden, there was a 15% overall increase in heart attacks during the winter holidays. Of particular note, heart attacks increased 37% on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), peaking at 10 p.m. and more often in people over 75 and those with diabetes or previous cardiovascular disease.

A study presented at the British Cardiovascular Society meeting in June supported previous research finding more serious heart attacks occur on Mondays than any other day of the week. This year, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) falls on a Monday.

Ahead of the joyful holiday season, medical professionals urge people to know the signs and take steps to reduce the risk of having a heart attack during the most wonderful time of the year and continue all year long.

Preventative measures are critical during the next few weeks.

Heart attacks: what health experts are saying

“No one wants to think of tragedy during this joyous time of year as we gather with family and friends. However, these startling facts are very sobering. We don’t know exactly what triggers this increase in heart attacks during the holidays, it’s likely a combination of factors,” said Johanna Contreras, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, clinical volunteer for the AHA and a cardiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital System in New York City.

“Winter weather has been noted to increase heart attack risk due to restricted blood flow when arteries may be constricted in cold temperatures. We also know the holidays bring a lot of added stress to many people. There are lots of parties and family gatherings where many tend to overindulge in rich foods and drink,” Contreras said.

One of the most critical factors might be that people ignore important warning signs of a heart attack or stroke.

“While you may not want to spend the holidays in a doctor’s office or hospital, getting checked out and receiving prompt treatment if there is a problem is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your loved ones for all the celebrations to come,” she said.

5 tips to consider

The AHA gives the following five heart-healthy tips for the upcoming holidays:

Know symptoms and take action: Heart attack signs and stroke symptoms vary in men and women. It’s important to recognize the symptoms early and call 911 for help. The sooner medical treatment begins, the better the chances of survival and preventing heart damage.

Heart attack signs and stroke symptoms vary in men and women. It’s important to recognize the symptoms early and call 911 for help. The sooner medical treatment begins, the better the chances of survival and preventing heart damage. Celebrate in moderation : Eating healthfully during the holidays doesn’t have to mean depriving yourself – there are still ways to eat smart. Look for small, healthy changes and swaps you can make so you continue to feel your best while eating and drinking in moderation, and don’t forget to watch your salt intake.

: Eating healthfully during the holidays doesn’t have to mean depriving yourself – there are still ways to eat smart. Look for small, healthy changes and swaps you can make so you continue to feel your best while eating and drinking in moderation, and don’t forget to watch your salt intake. Plan for peace on earth and goodwill toward yourself: Make time to take care of yourself during the busy holiday. Reduce stress from family interactions, strained finances, hectic schedules and other stressors prevalent this time of year, including traveling.

Make time to take care of yourself during the busy holiday. Reduce stress from family interactions, strained finances, hectic schedules and other stressors prevalent this time of year, including traveling. Keep moving: The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and this number usually drops during the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Get creative with ways to stay active, even if it’s going for a family walk or another fun activity you can do with your loved ones.

The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and this number usually drops during the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Get creative with ways to stay active, even if it’s going for a family walk or another fun activity you can do with your loved ones. Stick to your meds: Busy holidays can cause you to skip medications, forgetting them when away from home or not getting refills in a timely manner. The AHA has a medication chart to help stay on top of it, and be sure to keep tabs on your blood pressure numbers.

Be ready to give CPR

In addition, this time of year it is especially important to know CPR.

Starting CPR immediately and calling 911 could mean the difference of life or death.

“Hands-Only CPR is something nearly everyone can learn and do. We encourage at least one person in every family to learn CPR because statistics show that most cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital and often in the home,” Contreras said. “The American Heart Association has a short instructional video at Heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR. Watching the video and learning Hands-Only CPR could be a life-saving and life-changing activity for the family to do together as you’re gathered for the holidays.”

Connect with your family

Contreras noted that family gatherings are also a good time to talk about family health history.

“Many of the health factors that impact heart disease and stroke are heredity,” she said. “If any of your parents, siblings or grandparents have had a heart attack or stroke, you are likely at higher risk, too. But the good news is, you can lower your risk with preventive measures. Knowing that history is an important first step.”

Be heart healthy

“We do know there are ways to mitigate your risk for a deadly heart attack. So, we encourage everyone to pause during the holiday hustle and bustle and make note of these important steps that could be life-saving,” Contreras said.

The AHA has more on ways to live heart-healthy during the holidays and all year long at heart.org.