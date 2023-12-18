UPDATE (Dec. 18, 4 p.m.): It was a busy day for the Racine Fire Department as they worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment complex at 2000 Washington Ave.

According to Racine County Eye partner TMJ4 News, reports indicate that 27 people have been displaced due to the blaze.

Additionally, according to the news source, the Red Cross stated that 25 units out of the 42-unit apartment building were occupied at the time of the incident.

Residents of the Parkview Manor apartment building at 2000 Washington Ave., including Joann Marquette, left, and her aunt, Myria Johnson, take shelter from the cold on a city bus after a fire raged through part of the complex on Monday morning Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Family safely escapes fire

It is unknown how many people were in their place of residence at the time of the fire. For one Racine family, this is a day they will never forget. A tenant, who wishes to remain anonymous and has been displaced, noted that she left the apartment building with her four relatives, two of whom are children, at approximately 10:30 a.m. as fire alarms were going off. “I saw them (Racine Fire Department Firefighters) running out of the truck. I’m like okay, this is not normal,” said the tenant, who was at the scene of the fire. They left in a hurry due to the emergency and are currently without personal belongings, medication and other important information. This is a common theme among those who are displaced by fires and other emergencies. Firefighters rescued a resident’s cat from a fire in the Parkview Manor apartment building at 2000 Washington Ave. on Monday morning, Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye The roof is open above a third-floor apartment after a fire that displaced residents of the Parkview Manor apartment building at 2000 Washington Ave. on the morning of Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

“I was scared, panicking. I don’t know what to do. My little one was crying,” said the tenant. “I’ve never been in this situation. I know my mom did, but never myself. It’s something new and especially at the holidays. It’s terrible.”

The family has reached out to other family members at this time. Like many, they are waiting to get more information.

“I thank God we made it safe out, and nothing (worse) happened,” said the tenant. “We may have lost whatever we had in there.”

Couple provides assistance

Tyler Townsend and his girlfriend Rhonda Rangel were returning home from a vacation in Hancock, Wisconsin when they drove past the burning Parkview Manor apartment building at 2000 Washington Avenue. They went to get coffee for residents, including Joann Marquette, left, and her aunt Maria Johnson, who were taking shelter from the cold on a city bus on Monday morning, Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

During this tragedy, a couple in Racine decided to help those in need who were impacted by the fire.

Mark Hertzberg, freelance photographer for the Racine County Eye, was on the the scene shortly after it had been extinguished.

While there, he saw Tyler Townsend and his girlfriend, Rhonda Rangel, distributing coffee to displaced residents on a warming bus and elsewhere.

Hertzberg shared the couple was driving past the area when they noticed the complex was on fire. They were on their way home from vacation and decided to help their fellow community members in need.

GoFundMe, clothing drive established

Townsend has taken his kindness even further by establishing a GoFundMe to raise money for those impacted by this tragedy. Donations made to this account will be distributed to those in need. Donate to the GoFundMe

In addition, Leanna Jones and Tyler have organized a way for others to help by donating clothing. Clothing donations have already begun rolling in, but those looking to contribute can do so by bringing clothing items to Bonifide Nutrition, 409 6th St.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RACINE (Dec. 18, 11:47 a.m.) — A fire at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue, east of Taylor Avenue, broke out before 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

An eye witness told the Racine County Eye that thick, black smoke blew through the entire surrounding neighborhood. – Credit: Racine County Eye

An eyewitness motorist noted that black smoke filled the sky during their commute in Racine. This smoke blew through the entire surrounding neighborhood, according to the witness.

The intersection of Washington and Taylor Avenues is currently occupied by emergency crews responding to the blaze.

Official word from the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been released. There are no known details about occupancy.

The Racine County Eye has reached out to the RPD and the RFD to gain more information about the incident.

This story is an ongoing and breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Video footage has been pouring in from the community on platforms such as Facebook. While this is being battled, please keep safe and allow the emergency crews the space they need to safely extinguish the blaze.