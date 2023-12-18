RACINE — Christmas came early for Racine’s youth at an annual Cops ‘N Kids book giveaway event where they received the gift of literature.

Officers with the local department exchanged smiles and signatures with children of all ages. Attendees also had the chance to visit with Santa Claus one last time before Christmas. Families had the chance to meet Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler and connect with Julia Witherspoon , Founder/Executive Director of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center.

On Dec. 16, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center distributed books to children at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., for the 21st year, along with the assistance of the Racine Police Department.

“The ability to read is extremely important,” Witherspoon shared. “Thank you to everyone that makes it possible for us to put free books into the hands of our children.”

The primary objective of Cops ‘N Kids is to improve the reading skills of all children by introducing them to the adventure and creativity that is received from reading.

The center is intended to assist children in their exploration while guiding them toward reading skills development and subsequently how to apply the acquired skills to other academic and personal pursuits.

The children who participate in our programs will also experience positive interaction with police officers in order to develop a more trusting relationship with law enforcement.

Our hope is that the unique strategies of the reading center will ultimately prevent juvenile delinquency and inspire our children to reach their full, untapped potential.