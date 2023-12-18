RACINE — A holiday card circling around Racine and beyond is showing love for local and small businesses.

Jen Adamski, Jen’s dad, Frank, and her son, Josué Torres. – Submitted photo

For the second year, Jen Adamski and her son, Josué Torres, have dedicated their holiday card to the people, places and local spots that bring them joy all year long.

This year, the card is inspired by “The Sound of Music.”

The mother-son duo have swapped lyrics from the famous song, “My Favorite Things” to showcase their favorite things in Racine.

Jen and Josué aren’t strangers to creativity at the holidays either. This is their second go at a Racine-themed card.

Racine Bingo kick-starts tradition

“Last year’s Racine Bingo card was a surprise hit, coming at a time when we all needed to feel more connected,” said Jen. “It was heartwarming to see it resonate with so many in our community,” said Jen. That card was initially inspired from a desire to do something ‘not conforming’, as Josue puts it, according to his mom. The first Racine themed card, which you can learn more about on the Racine County Eye, invites those near and far to look at their past adventures in Racine and immerse themselves in new experiences too. View last year’s story here.

Continuing with the Racine theme

“We decided to keep shining a spotlight on Racine’s local businesses and the unique people behind them,” said Jen.

“It’s about celebrating our city in our own creative way – this year, my marketing skills and Josué’s growing musical flair came together to craft something special that reflects Racine’s vibrant spirit.”

Jen & Josué’s rendition The inspiration: The Sound of Music

Crafting the card

Adamski says the card came together over a few evenings, spread across one or two weeks.

“The brainstorming sessions were the starting point, listing out our favorite places in Racine. Narrowing down our choices was tricky, often dictated by the demands of the rhyme scheme (As an aside, we spent nearly an hour trying to fit in ‘Perennial’! – of ‘Perennial Soaps’). Given all the news this past year about AI, and since I use it professionally, I decided to leverage it for some of the ideation,” said Jen.

Spots included in their song are Divino Gelato, Toad Hall, Racine Public Library and River Bend Nature Center.

Even with the help of AI, they were better at piecing their own favorite things together to make their Racine-based rendition of “My Favorite Things.”

The card has a touch of Racine in the lyrics, but also in the graphics. Selecting the gold illustrations to match the lyrics take the cake as Jen’s most enjoyable part of crafting the card.

Through the entire process, Josué worked alongside his mom to create a card that wraps up what he and his mom love.

The 11-year-old has quite the creative mind and likes influencing the card.

The gift of togetherness

In addition to the holiday card spotlighting local and small businesses, it is also inadvertently promoting loved ones gathering together. The card encourages people to get out and be involved.

The pair has always found their adventures to be fuller with a loved one by their side.

“Our hope is that this card does more than just spread holiday cheer. We want it to motivate people to go out, explore and support the local businesses and unique spaces in Racine,” Jen explained. “It’s about experiencing the great things our city offers and then sharing these experiences with others. We believe that by highlighting these local spots, we can foster a sense of community pride and encourage a cycle of support and discovery.”

In 2024, next holiday season, Adamski and Torres will have another original card for friends, families and the community to enjoy.

“We’re motivated to keep this tradition going, bringing something special to Racine’s holiday season each year and hopefully creating more moments of connection and joy,” said Jen.