With a little more than a week left until Santa’s big day, officers with the KPD updated area residents that their worries can be put to rest because the Grinch is now under their supervision.

The Grinch is in custody is Southeastern Wisconsin rather than in Whoville.

It is unclear if KPD’s K9 Unit was in charge of handling the Grinch’s dog, Max, or if he remained uninvolved with this incident.