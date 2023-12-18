KENOSHA — Stealing Christmas is a rather heinous crime. The Kenosha Police Department ensured on Dec. 17 that the Grinch doesn’t commit this crime again and become a repeat offender this Christmas.
With a little more than a week left until Santa’s big day, officers with the KPD updated area residents that their worries can be put to rest because the Grinch is now under their supervision.
The Grinch is in custody is Southeastern Wisconsin rather than in Whoville.
It is unclear if KPD’s K9 Unit was in charge of handling the Grinch’s dog, Max, or if he remained uninvolved with this incident.
Kenosha Police Department’s post
The department wrote the following post:
“🎅🚔 Officer Stone and Officer Nano just pulled off a Christmas miracle! 🎄They teamed up with Santa himself to catch the Grinch red-handed! 🎁👹 The holiday spirit is safe and sound – Grinch in custody! 🚨 #ChristmasHeroes #GrinchCaught”
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…Keep reading
Kenosha police & fire
Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Kenosha Police & Fire section to read more as we expand our coverage into Kenosha County.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.