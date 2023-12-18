RACINE — A man charged with sexually abusing a child agreed to plead guilty to a reduced number of charges – avoiding a jury trial scheduled for Tuesday.

Michael Mosley, 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Three additional counts of sex crimes against a child will be dismissed but read into the record.

As part of the negotiated settlement, the Racine County DA’s Office agreed to recommend 8-12 years in prison with extended supervision to be left up to the court.

Sexual abuse case history

Michael Mosley pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child. – Credit: Racine County Jail

The Racine Police Department began investigating Mosley after receiving a report on June 23, 2022, of a possible sexual assault of a child. The person who called the police was the victim’s mother.

The victim was 10 years old at the time of Mosley’s arrest and approximately 5 years old when the abuse began.

The victim said if she did not do what Mosley wanted, she believed “he would hurt me bad or kill me.”

The victim alleged Mosley used a cellphone to record the sexual abuse and reportedly made her watch the videos he recorded. The victim also reported Mosley made “her watch recordings of grownups doing what he does to her.”

Red flags

Children who are being sexually abused may not report what is happening to them. They might be confused or afraid and are frequently threatened by the abuser.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are red flags that may serve as an indicator of a problem:

General withdrawal from friends and usual activities

Changes in behavior that may include anger and hostility

Changes in school activity and achievement

Depression, anxiety, unusual fears, and/or loss of self-confidence

Sleep problems and/or nightmares

Self-harm and/or suicide attempts

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), approximately one in nine girls and one in 20 boys will be the victims of sexual abuse or assault.

There are long-lasting and serious implications for the victims of sexual assault, who have higher rates of drug/alcohol abuse and depression.

A sentencing hearing for Mosley was set for 9:30 a.m. on March 1.