Poker is an enormously popular game across much of the US. For many people, it is a game that is synonymous with this country, thanks to the central role that it plays in Western movies.

People like playing poker because it combines the need to think strategically with a dash of psychology and the element of luck that is central to all types of gambling. The result is a tense and thrilling game that is a test of nerve as much as skill.

These days much of the poker is being played online, especially as more US states move to legalize it. Playing the game that way is a lot more convenient for people and lets them participate in both small games and tournaments.

Some people need the experience of being in the same physical space as the other poker players to really feel sharp and focused though. That is fine for Racine County players, as it is within easy traveling distance of some fantastic poker venues.

Lucky Penny’s

This gambling joint is not in Racine County itself, but it is located not too far away for anyone to travel to. It is a combination of a bar and a casino, which means that you can enjoy drinks and food to keep you going during a long game of poker.

Poker is not the primary game at Lucky Penny’s, the venue is dominated by video slot machines, but there are small games on offer with low buy-ins. That means people of all budgets can get some action if they go there.

It can be found in Third Lake, Illinois, and you will have no problem identifying the table games area. This may be small, but you can find poker as well as blackjack and roulette.

Try the twisted shot drinks and sandwich basket while there too.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel

This is without a doubt the premier place to play poker within the state bounds of Wisconsin. The state is not home to many casinos because of the complicated legal situation which sees most forms of gambling still banned.

The loophole in that legislation is casinos owned by Native American tribes that come under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Of those, the Potawatomi is the biggest and most impressive of all.

Found in Milwaukee, it offers both top-class casino gaming and luxurious accommodations. That makes it a popular destination for Racine County poker enthusiasts.

The poker room is the largest in the entire state and has a total of 20 tables. You can play Omaha, Seven Card Stud, or Texas Holdem and there are both limit games for tighter budgets and no-limit ones for the real high rollers. Buy-in prices depend on the size of the game.

Places at these tables must be reserved by booking in advance, giving at least one hour’s notice. This casino is one of the venues used during the World Series of Poker.

It offers promotions such as Bad Beat where players can win money even with terrible hands, so it is an essential place to visit if you love the game. Bounty Board Bonanza and High Hand of the Hour are other regular poker promotions provided.

The standard can be high, especially in the no-limit games, but there are smaller-scale poker games too.

North Star Mohican Casino Resort

One of the tribal rivals to the Potawatomi is the North Star Casino owned by the Mohican tribe. Found in Bowler, Wisconsin, within the lush Northwoods district, it is another venue that players in Racine County make regular trips to.

There are two forms of poker on offer at this venue: Three Card and Texas Holdem. The buy-in for the Three Card stud games is between $5 and $25 depending on the game, so this is poker anyone can afford to take part in.

If you prefer, this casino also has something called Ultimate Texas Holdem, which is a fascinating twist on the standard version of this community card game. The big difference is that players are up against the dealer alone, rather than other opponents.

The rules boil down to getting a hand of cards that are better than that of the dealer. It still involves the two-hole cards and five community cards found in standard Holdem games though.

It might sound strange to traditionalists, but Ultimate Texas Holdem has been a winner for this casino. It is somewhere to go when you want something different and it means you don’t have to worry about the standard of the other players.

Racine County may not have its own poker venues, but there are some great ones that can be journeyed to easily, so it is time to get going.