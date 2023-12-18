RACINE COUNTY – Three Racine County projects are among the $414.4 million allocated for financial assistance through the Clean Water Fund Program for 2024. The funding packages, to 84 local municipalities, will help improve wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

The projects were announced this week by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

The Racine County projects:

City of Racine, $15,552,250 to construct a storage facility in the Chicory Road area. The funding includes $2.1 million in principal forgiveness with the remainder in a loan with a reduced interest rate.

Western Racine County Sewerage District, $11,005,464 to upgrade wastewater treatment plant including replacement of aging equipment and reduce the concentration of phosphorus in treated wastewater. The funding assistance is a loan with a reduced interest rate.

Western Racine County Sewerage District, $538,000 to replace a sewer line and interceptor in Rochester. The funding assistance is a loan with a reduced interest rate.

The financial assistance for 2024 is a record amount for the program. The DNR is allocating $358.3 million in subsidized, reduced-interest-rate loan funding and $56.1 million in principal forgiveness. The funding will be awarded to municipalities in the coming months and disbursed as eligible costs are incurred.

The 2024 Clean Water Fund Program Funding List represents the second year of Supplemental Wastewater Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

“Helping communities replace and modernize aging systems to ensure they meet federal and state regulations is a critical part of our work to ensure every Wisconsinite has healthy, safe, and clean drinking water from their tap,” Evers said in a news release. “These dollars will help communities ensure they have the infrastructure their residents can trust to address wastewater and stormwater and be even better prepared to handle any future challenges that may arise.”

About the Clean Water Fund Program

The Clean Water Fund Program (CWFP) provides affordable financial assistance to municipalities throughout Wisconsin for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects that protect and improve public health and water quality for current and future generations. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Administration have administered the CWFP since 1991, providing over $5.5 billion in financial assistance to Wisconsin municipalities.

More information about the Clean Water Fund Program is available on the DNR’s website here.