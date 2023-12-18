RAYMOND, WI —The group of parents from Raymond School looking to recall two school board members say they have more than enough signatures to trigger the recall.

Gwen Keller and Janell Wise are the two board members targeted.

More than enough signatures to trigger recall

Mitchell Berman told Racine County Eye the group has 660 signatures, well above the 497 required, and the group will submit them at the Raymond Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

Wisconsin statutes require signatures that equal 25% of the total number of votes cast in Raymond during the last election for Governor or general election.

“We collected well above what was required because we know there will be challenges,” Berman said. “We will present them to the board at tonight’s meeting.”

As for why the group wants to recall Keller and Wise, Berman said neither one is following the law, and the community deserves better. Contrary to what some might think, he added, the group hasn’t identified anyone specific to take Keller’s and Wise’s seats.

“The goal is to replace them with folks who will follow the law,” Berman explained. “This is not about getting any particular people to take their place. We just want good people to stand up and take back the school board.”

Specifically, the group claims Keller and Wise are both guilty of violating Wisconsin’s open meetings laws, of discriminating against former Principal Jeff Peterson, and of introducing a culture of hate into Raymond School by banning books and leading the charge to eliminate social-emotional learning curriculum.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated the open meetings complaint and did not refer charges to the Racine County District Attorney.

Keller’s potential conflict of interest

Keller was elected in April 2022 and serves as the board of education clerk, which means certifying the recall signatures against her falls under her duties and responsibilities.

The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) makes available on its website a recall manual to guide residents through the process. And, while the manual discusses nearly every other aspect of a recall election from both sides of the issue, it does not address if Keller, as the target of the recall effort, can or should be the responsible party for certifying the recall signatures against her.

Additionally, on Dec. 1, Keller also posted to the Raymond Raven private Facebook group an affidavit form for anyone to have their signature removed from the recall petitions. According to the recall manual, a targeted officeholder can challenge a recall signature on the basis that, “the purpose of the petition was misrepresented by the circulator and the signer was not aware of the purpose of the petition,” but does not say if the officeholder can make this challenge pre-emptively.

In her appeal to members of the Raymond Raven group, Keller states she has been approached by residents who claim the recall committee lied to them and want their signatures removed.

“Some who have already signed the petition want to have their signature removed after doing their own research and realizing they were lied to by the recall committee,” the post reads. “There is a procedure to have your signature removed which will be revealed in the next few days.”

Berman said the opposite.

“We went door-to-door and talked to everyone, and many of them aren’t on social media so they were unaware of what was going on,” he said. “When we explained the changes at Raymond School, people were shocked and agreed that we need change.”

Racine County Eye reached out to Keller for comment but has not heard back from her yet. We will update the story when we receive her response.

Certification, election are next steps

Keller or another member of the Raymond Board of Education has up to 31 days to certify the recall signatures, and the recall election will be scheduled on the sixth Tuesday from the certification date.

Candidates for the seats are required to complete paperwork for the election just as they would for the April or November general elections. The ballots will automatically include Keller and Wise.

Racine County Eye has asked WEC for clarification about Keller’s potential conflict of interest and if residents can submit a notarized affidavit to have their signatures removed from a recall petition.

Riley Vetterkind, public information officer for WEC, said the commission can’t comment on the situation because the situation may end up before the commission as a sworn complaint.

“Unfortunately, I can’t provide further comment or analysis on this situation because of the possibility that it may eventually end up before our Commission as a sworn complaint,” he wrote in an email.

Raymond board expects to hire new interim superintendent

Ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, the Raymond Board of Education is hosting a public reception so residents can meet the new interim superintendent who remains unidentified.

Starting at 5:45 p.m., the public is invited to meet the single unnamed candidate who is on the agenda. The board is scheduled to go into a closed session to confirm the hire and to discuss unidentified pending litigation.

The Raymond Board of Education meets in the cafe at 2659 76th Street in Franksville.