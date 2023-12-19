RACINE — Samantha Nelson and Veronica Gagliano Averkamp have been named the artists of the month at the Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

During the month of December, the gallery will focus on the work of these artists.

More about the artist: Samantha Nelson

Credit: Artists Gallery

Credit: Artists Gallery

Nelson is an experienced artist whose ceramic work is highlighted at the gallery in Downtown Racine.

Samantha’s pieces feature an array of large and small items at the gallery.

Her work attracts the eye through the fluidity and earthy tones constructed by Nelson, using clay as her medium.

Everything from bowls to animal sculptures can be found in her collection.

Pieces available at the gallery are for sale.

More about the artist: Veronica Gagliano Averkamp

Credit: Artists Gallery

Veronica Gagliano Averkamp’s artwork features colorful and unique pallet knife paintings and original illustrations on wood slabs.

Gagliano Averkamp’s pieces range in size, color and subject.

Veronica’s artistic abilities portray natural subjects through whimsical colors and design. Through her paintings, she also takes subjects like food and adds a playful tone through the canvas.

Credit: Artists Gallery

Her illustrations range from floral designs to seasonal scenes and items.

Her artwork is also available for sale.

Visit the Artists Gallery

Art lovers can view their work throughout the month of December in the Artists Gallery while they are in the spotlight. Their work is a part of the collection available through the year at the gallery too.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 262-635-9332 for more information.