A traffic stop on Dec. 8 in the village of Mount Pleasant led to the arrest of two Racine residents, who now face three felony charges for drug trafficking and more.

Daijonn Luckett, 25, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver/distribute or manufacture THC and maintaining a drug-trafficking place.

The three felonies carry a maximum total prison term of 22 years and a total fine of $70,000.

Deanna Sarsour, 20, who is free from custody on a $2,000 cash bond, faces the same three drug-related charges as Luckett, along with an additional misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The criminal complaint: Traffic stop uncovers drugs, weapons

Police stopped Sarsour’s vehicle for traveling through a stop sign without stopping on Highway 20 near Oakes Road.

The officer spoke with Sarsour and noted that she had “bloodshot, glassy eyes and was sweating profusely.” Luckett, the passenger, initially refused to provide police with identification because he believed he was not required to, since he was not driving, the complaint states.

Police then called a K-9 unit to the scene. When the officer spoke with Sarsour, they learned she had a .38 revolver concealed in a fanny pack worn across her chest. Sarsour does not have a valid concealed carry permit.

When police had Luckett step out of the vehicle, they stated he “became frantic and tensed up.” Police found a 9mm Taurus handgun concealed in his coat pocket; Luckett does possess a valid CCW permit.

A search of Sarsour’s fanny pack revealed 36 printed blue bills that later tested positive for 8.9 grams of fentanyl. Inside the vehicle, police found a black and blue bag on the front passenger’s seat that contained 28 grams of marijuana, along with 46 additional suspected fentanyl pills, a digital scale and two 12-round magazines for Luckett’s handgun.

Based on his training and experience, the officer stated he believed the packaging, substances, scale and quantities were “indicative of street-level drug distribution.”

Luckett and Sarsour are both due back in Racine County Circuit Court later this week for a preliminary hearing.