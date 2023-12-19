Obituary for Evelyn Rose Imhoff

February 19, 1935 – December 13, 2023

Evelyn Rose Imhoff (née Lepak), 88, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living – Memory Care on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Evelyn was born to the late Joseph and Cecelia Lepak on Feb. 19, 1935, in Cassel, Wis. She was united in marriage to Richard Henry Imhoff on June 29, 1957, in Edgar, Wis.

Evelyn spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a wonderful mother dedicated to her seven children. Evelyn was a talented seamstress for many years. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Evelyn and Richard had many shared hobbies. They were members of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed gardening together, camping and fishing. Evelyn also liked puzzles and playing Bingo. She will be remembered most for the great love and care she gave to her family.

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children: Mary J. Rowland (Philip Shuman), Jill M. (David) Welch, Michael G. (Kelly) Imhoff, Sue A. (Scott) Mead, Jeannie K. (Robert) Cibulka, and Richard A. (Mollie) Imhoff; grandchildren: Rose, Jaime, Tera, Jacob, Jessica, Jeanna, Katie, Trisha, Samantha, Amanda, Matthew, Gabriela, Kailey, Patrick, Owen, and Mason; siblings, Carol Mason and Kenneth Lepak, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henry Imhoff; son, Patrick Joseph Imhoff; parents, Joseph and Cecelia Lepak; sisters: Irene Knetter and Gene Parlier (Violgene); and brothers: Thomas Lepak, Marvin Lepak, Jerome Lepak, Raymond Lepak, Norman Lepak, and Franklin Lepak.

Services

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Obituary and photo of Evelyn Rose Imhoff courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.