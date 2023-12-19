Obituary for Father Ronald Owen Crewe

October 11, 1936 – December 15, 2023

With hope in the resurrection, the family of the Reverend Ronald Owen Crewe announces his death on Dec. 15, 2023 at his residence at St. Camillus in Milwaukee.

Father Crewe was born on Oct. 11, 1936, in Racine to Kenneth Owen and Marie Kersten Crewe.

He attended St. Edward Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1954. Crewe began his priestly formation at St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary and went on to St. Francis de Sales Major Seminary in St. Francis where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1960. Father Crewe was ordained into the Holy Priesthood on May 25, 1963 at St. John Cathedral in Milwaukee and celebrated his First Solemn Mass on Sunday, June 2, 1963 at St. Edward’s Church in Racine.

Father Crewe continued his education earning a Bachelor in Art History from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, a Master of Arts from Marquette University, a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from St. Paul University, a Masters in Theology from the University of Ottawa and a Diploma in Social Communications from St. Paul University. Father furthered his graduate studies of Architectural History at Rosary College in Florence, Italy and University of London at St. John’s Wood, and his studies of spirituality at Gregorian University in Rome, Italy.

Father served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, retiring in 2012. Father was Pastor of four parishes: St. Hedwig in Milwaukee, Christ King in Wauwatosa, St. Patrick in Whitewater and Sacred Heart in Racine.

Prior to his pastoral roles, Father served as an associate pastor at several parishes, among them St. Rose of Lima, St. Thomas Aquinas and Saints Peter and Paul, all in Milwaukee. Father also served the Archdiocese of Ottawa, Canada, as Roman Catholic Chaplain to Carleton University and assisted at St. Elizabeth Parish while on leave for graduate study in Canada from 1969-1972.

Father also served as faculty, teaching at St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, St. Catherine’s High School in Racine and Sacred Heart Seminary and was also a visiting professor of religion and mass media at the University of Ottawa. Father was appointed Dean and member of the Archdiocesan Priest Council by now Cardinal Timothy Dolan and served as a board member of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.

After retiring, Father Crewe assisted at St. Lucy’s in Racine and taught at St. Francis de Sales Seminary. Father Crewe celebrated his 60th anniversary of ordination at the Spring Assembly of Priests in Fontana 2023.

Father Crewe is survived by his nieces and nephews, Mary (Michael) Salsieder of Sussex, Elizabeth (Paul) Schneider of Burlington, Dr. David J. (Michelle) Crewe of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Sara (Ray) Falci of Verona, Jane (wife of the late Tim Crewe) Crewe of Montgomery, Texas, and John (Marcella) Crewe of Manhasset, N.Y.; 16 grand-nieces and nephews, dear extended family, and many cherished friends who were family to him.

Father was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marie Crewe; his beloved sister, Mary and her husband James Rome of Racine; brother, Dr. David O. Crewe and his wife Theresa (Andrea) of Kenosha; and nephew, Tim Crewe of Montgomery, Texas.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at St. Edward Church, 1401 Grove Ave. Interment will follow at the Priest Circle of Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Ave. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at St. Edward, prior to the funeral Mass.

Father had asked that prayers and Masses be offered for the repose of his soul. He is deeply grateful for the kindness of his family, brother priests, dear friends and former parishioners.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine’s High School for scholarships to be awarded by the Crewe Family Scholarship Fund; or contributions can be made to the food pantry of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Racine County.

The family would like to thank Father’s dear friends who were part of his care and support network and the staff of St. Camillus, Elizabeth Residence and Elizabeth Gardens; the caregivers from Home Instead and the staff of St. Luke’s Southshore and Froedtert Hospitals for their care and compassion. Each was a true blessing for Father.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.