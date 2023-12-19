Obituary for Felicia Pliūra

August 28, 1926 – December 10, 2023

Felicia Pliūra passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Dvariukai, Lithuania, to Motiejus Vilipas and Teodora (née Šomkaite) Vilipienė.

She fled her beloved homeland with her family in June 1944 as the Russian Communists invaded Lithuania. Her family spent several years in Displaced Persons Camps throughout Germany including camps in Berlin, Wiesbaden and Kassel. She reunited with friends and found her life-long partner in the Camp at Wiesbaden.

She married Lionginas J. Pliūra on July 17, 1948, in Kassel, Germany. She would reminisce that their honeymoon was a cruise on a transport carrier that brought them to the United States. They arrived in Racine in November 1948 and began their new life with nothing but the clothes on their backs, a small suitcase in hand and the promise of freedom in America.

Felicia worked as a dishwasher/waitress for several months for $0.25/hr while she learned the English language. She was then hired at St. Mary’s Hospital and continued at All Saints Hospital working in the OB/NU and PEDS units as a nursing assistant. She retired in the late 1980s after over 30 years of dedicated service offering compassionate care to hospitalized children.

She was a fabulous cook and baker. She loved watching cooking shows, reading cookbooks and making up new recipes for her family to try. Felicia and Lionginas would frequently host sit-down dinners for 40-50 people in their home for birthdays, Name Day and New Year’s Eve parties for all their Lithuanian friends.

She was famous for her Lašinėčiai (bacon buns), Kugelis (savory potato cake), Grybai (gingerbread cookies shaped/decorated like mushrooms) and Napoleonas (Napoleon torte). She finally admitted to her grandchildren her secret ingredient for mashed potatoes was adding Philadelphia (“Piladelfia”) cream cheese!

She was the president of the Lithuanian Women’s Club for numerous years. The Club showcased Lithuanian delicacies at the Racine International Fair for many years.

She loved to garden, and had an incredible green thumb. All the plants she tended to flourished under her care. She grew vegetables and flowers in her home garden, but also helped her husband maintain larger gardens on lots they owned nearby.

Her family mourns her passing: daughter, Bronė (Bernice) and Joseph Milas; son, Ramutis (Ramas) and Rėda Pliūra. To her beloved grandchildren, she was known as Antamama and Motulė – Kristina (Pedro III) Ledo, Michael (Neroliza) Milas, Paul (Erin) Milas, Skaidra Pliūra and Audra (Brian) Jensen. She was blessed to be great-grandmother (AKA Antamama and Nana) to 11 beautiful children: Avery and Pedro IV Ledo, Gabia Pliūra, Gilia and Ginta Anderson, Jurgis Jensen, Kovas Baldukas, Joseph, Everett and Cora Milas, Anaiz Milas.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 21 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. The celebration of her life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Lucy’s Church or Saulutē (Sunlight Children’s Aid for Lithuania).

A heartfelt note of thanks to the nursing staff at Aurora Hospice and Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Garden Unit for their compassionate care and support during her last days.

