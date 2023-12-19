RACINE — One of two suspects in a shooting at the Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive, took a last-minute plea deal in Racine County Circuit Court.

Obie Glover – Credit: Racine County Jail

Obie Glover, 19, was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Deveon Robbins, 20, on May 15, 2021, and was scheduled to go before the jury on Monday.

Instead, Glover pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime, as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County DA’s Office. The charge has a possible prison sentence of 60 years in prison.

Glover also pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a felon. Two additional counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime, will be dismissed but read into the record.

Due to the settlement, the jury was sent home. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Witnesses of the shooting testify

Marathon surveillance video showed two men at the gas station who were identified as Glover and David Luckett Jr., 20, by investigators familiar with the two men due to previous contacts, according to the criminal complaint.

Shooting victim Deveon Robbins – Credit: Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home video

Luckett and the victim, Robbins, appeared to speak to each other before Luckett pulled out a gun and allegedly began shooting. Glover, too, pulled out a gun and began shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, there were two other people in the car with Glover and Luckett.

One reportedly told investigators they said, “David, why did you do that?”

Luckett said he was sorry and he “did not know it was going to happen like that.” He allegedly added, “It was either going to be them or us.”

Co-defendant

Luckett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping for the shooting death of Robbins.

A trial was scheduled for April 9, 2023.