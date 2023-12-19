Obituary for Joyce A. Peterson

April 2, 1932 – December 14, 2023

Joyce A. Peterson (née Cadman), 91, passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, surrounded in love at the Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek. She was born on April 2, 1932, in Huerfano County, Colo., and raised by her parents, Joseph and Theresia Lindner on a farm in Raymond, Wis.

She graduated from Racine County Agriculture High School in 1950 and in a classic story, cheerleader marries football player, she and Richard “Pete” Peterson were married on June 23, 1951. He preceded her in death in December of 2008. They made their home for 50+ years in Caledonia and raised their children there.

She was a stay-at-home mom who was always the classroom mom, going on the same field trip four times. She was a 4-H leader for sewing and an avid gardener. For years, she made elaborate wedding cakes out of her kitchen as a side job. Her Christmas tree was decorated to perfection.

Her children’s homes are filled with quilts and other sewn items but especially with intricate cross-stitch pieces that she excelled at. When “the kids” got older, she worked at Maple Leaf Farms for over 20 years, retiring in 1993.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Richard) Mielke and Suzanne Graber, son, Chris Peterson; grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah and Clara Graber, Jordan and Zach Bogatz; three great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Rosemary Lindner; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Jerome and Sally Peterson; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Howard Bogatz; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Elaine Cadman; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Leroy Johnsen; and brother, Joseph Lindner.

Services

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Sturino Funeral Home with a memorial service celebrating Joyce’s life at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow the service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday.

Her children wish to offer heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek. The care and love they gave to Joyce is appreciated more than we can say.

Instead of flowers, we would appreciate memorials made in Joyce A. Peterson’s name to the Elizabeth Residence, 10441 S. Nicholson Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154.

Obituary and photo of Joyce A. Peterson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.