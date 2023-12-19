Obituary for Linda Irene Hanson

October 23, 1962 – December 8, 2023

Linda Irene Hanson (née Dulek), 61, passed away on Dec. 8, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Racine on Oct. 23, 1962, the daughter of the late Raymond and Rintha (née Whitetaker) Dulek.

Linda was kind, gracious and loved by all that knew her. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and dining at new restaurants. She loved spending time with her grandson, Jaxson, family, friends, and her dog, Lucy. She was always there when people needed her and was the best friend anyone could ask for. She also enjoyed music and the performances of her grandchildren, Iggy and Lili.

Linda fought a courageous battle with cancer which she handled with grace. She was always cheerful and never complained. She was grateful to her family, friends and healthcare team for helping her along her arduous journey.

Linda is survived by her children, Ronny (Karla) Hanson, Shannon Guse, Sharron Anzalone; grandchildren, Ignacio Rosado, Liliana Rosado, Jaxson Hanson; brother, Gary (Debbie) Dulek; sister, Donna (Raymond) Anderson; sister, Lori (Mike) Dow; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She will be deeply missed.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Rintha Dulek.

Services

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Per Linda’s wishes, cremation will follow the services.

Obituary and photo of Linda Irene Hanson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.