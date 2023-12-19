Obituary for Loretta Ann Sackman

May 25, 1940 – December 15, 2023

Loretta Ann Sackman, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Loretta was born to Gilbert and June Niesen in Racine on May 25, 1940. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1959.

Loretta Ann Sackman

On June 24, 1961, Loretta married the love of her life, Jerry, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Loretta and Jerry, married for 55 years, remained in Racine where they raised their family. Loretta was an active member of Saint Rita Catholic Church, choir member, and activity leader.

Lori was the ultimate caregiver; caring for her grandmother, mother and mother-in-law in their senior years, as activity director for the residents of the nursing facility where she worked, fostering a young child, mother to 10 children and the most loving grandmother to her cherished grandchildren. The heart and soul of Lori’s life was her family.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Michele (Steve) Bachmann, Jerry (Lisa) Sackman, Wendy Sackman, Chris (Aimee) Sackman, Heather (Will) Schreiner, Dominic Sackman, Nichole (Tony) DeBaker, Danielle (Jeff) Jaeckle, Angelo (Heather) Sackman; grandchildren, Jeff (Kathryn Satter), Lexi, Liz, Laura, Amanda, Jacob, Jessie, Kathryn, Joshua, Faith, Jonathan, Lauren, Will, Luke, Hannah, Colton, Parker, Jisela, Julius, Jianna, Addison, and Logan.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Nevaeh, Jaxon, Ezekiel, Caylee and Ava; siblings, Frances (Gary) Weiss, Deanna Rybarik, Arlene (Don) LoPiccolo; and treasured family members, Drew Charpentier, Casey Neissen, Lynn McMunn; in-laws, Nancy Casciaro, Patrick (Betts) Saccomandi, Thomas (Kathy) Sackman, Toni Veronick, and Diane (Richard) Price.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Stephanie; sisters, Carol and Jill; brother, Gil; brothers-in-law, Dennis, Wayne, Tom, Angelo, Mick, and Greg; and sister-in-law, Shirley.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to Mass from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Memorials in Loretta Ann Sackman’s honor may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary and photo of Loretta Ann Sackman courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.