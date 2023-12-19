Obituary for Lynn Marie Usa

November 17, 1958 – December 7, 2023

Lynn Marie Usa, 65, passed away at her residence on Dec. 7, 2023.

Lynn Marie Usa

She was born in Racine on Nov. 17, 1958, the daughter of John A. and Carol A. (née Thunhorst) Usa. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

In her younger years, Lynn enjoyed singing and performing in a band. She was employed in the bakery department of Pick ’N’ Save on the Northside of Kenosha.

Lynn is survived by her son, Jesse Thomas; grandchildren, Liam, Linkoln, and Lyndie Thomas; parents, John and Carol Usa; brothers and sister, John (Antoinette) Usa, Tom Usa and Suzanne (John) Vermiglio; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service remembering and celebrating Lynn’s life will follow at 5 p.m.

Obituary and photo of Lynn Marie Usa courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.