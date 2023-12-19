Obituary for Malcolm F. Douglas

March 22, 1928 – November 18, 2023

Malcolm F. Douglas, 95, of Racine, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on March 22, 1928, in Belleville, Wis., to Andrew S. and Margaret (née Doyle) Douglas, who preceded him in death.

Malcolm was a graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine and retired from J. I. Case Company in 1985 after 38 years of employment. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 60 years and spent his free time golfing, taking trips to Door County and hitting rummage sales.

One of his greatest joys in life was caring for his three grandchildren, who all hold so many cherished memories of their time with him.

Mal was also a huge dog lover, who traveled with a box of dog treats in his trunk and his pockets full of cookies for all his grand-dogs, who were thrilled to see him.

Mal was one of the lucky ones. His son David and his daughter Suzy threw him a party in March to honor his 95th birthday. The banquet hall was filled with family and friends that came to celebrate his life with him. The love, kindness and countless stories they shared were a testament to a life well lived by an extraordinary selfless man. It meant the world to him.

Malcolm F. Douglas is survived by his children, Suzanne Vyvyan, and David (Shawn) Douglas; loving grandchildren, Lauren Douglas, David (Julietta) Douglas, and Katie (Matthew) Albrecht; great-grandchildren, Elisa, Erik and Logan Douglas and Amelia Albrecht. Mal is also survived by his sister, Helen Vinney, of Oshkosh, Wis., and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Virginia J. (Woelfel); brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Helen Douglas; and son-in-law, Ronald Vyvyan.

Services

A memorial service for Malcolm will be held at noon on Dec. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Malcolm F. Douglas courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.