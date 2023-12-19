RACINE – 51-year-old Racine man Paul Puchter, free on a signature bond in a felony sexual assault of a child case, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond after his arrest for allegedly attempting to intimidate both the victim and the witness earlier this month.

Paul Puchter now is charged with seven new felonies – one for intimidation of a victim, two for intimidation of a witness and four for bail jumping – that could lead to 46 years in prison and an $85,000 fine.

Puchter is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.

Criminal court records show that Puchter was charged in July of 2022 with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Those charges carry a possible 400 years in prison and up to $300,000 in fines.

Puchter has a previous conviction in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. He served about 18 months in prison on his initial sentence of three years incarceration and four years of extended supervision.

Court records show his release was revoked in 2008 and served two more years. He also had a sex offender registry violation in 2013.

Puchter’s criminal complaint

The Racine County Courthouse sits at 730 Wisconsin Ave. in Racine. – Credit: Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court

According to the recent criminal complaint:

Puchter’s bond in the pending case, which is scheduled for a three-day jury trial that begins Jan. 23, originally was set at $250,000, then amended to $100,000, then again changed to a signature bond in August.

The defendant was released in August and ordered not to have contact with the victims or the witnesses and not to harass or interfere with victims or witnesses.

An officer with the Racine Police Department was dispatched Dec. 11 to a residence and spoke to two people who said they received text messages from a number they recognized as Puchter’s.

Both people provided police with screenshots of threatening messages they knew came from a number used by the defendant.

When an officer responded to the address Puchter had given the court, he spoke to an adult male who stated he is related to the defendant, but that Puchter “has not lived at that address for the past several months.”

Police then spoke with an employee with Racine County who monitors GPS data for released defendants. That person stated that Puchter had been at the other address “sporadically” and not since Dec. 7. That same GPS data showed that Puchter spends a lot of time at a City of Racine address.

Officers responded to that address Dec. 13, located Puchter in a garage and took him into custody.

The current case against Puchter dates back to 2016 and continued through June of 2022. The original complaint lists three different children, all younger than 17, who accused the defendant of sexually assaulting them.