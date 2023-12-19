RACINE — A man accused of driving after smoking marijuana and causing a fatal crash was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea.

Jayjuan Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle/driving under the influence of a controlled substance, for the crash that killed Steven Holub, 33, on May 27, 2020.

A sentencing hearing was set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched at 9:14 p.m. to the 900 block of Washington Avenue on the report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

According to a witness, the vehicle driven by Smith turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. Holub was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital but died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

After the collision, Smith reportedly got out of his car and sat by the side of the road. He then left the scene and was later located at a residence in the 1000 block of 10th Street, not far from the crash. He reportedly told investigators he went home to get his cellphone and call for help, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith acknowledged to investigators he was the driver involved in the crash. He reportedly said he did not see the motorcyclist when he attempted to turn.

He claimed he was not drinking before the accident but admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day at about 3 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a blood draw determined Smith had 6.9 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter) of Delta-9-THC in his blood. Although laws vary from state-to-state, in those where marijuana is legal the limit is between 1 and 5 ng/ml.

The defendant’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody pending the sentencing hearing.