Janell Wise, left, looks on as Dorrae Moonen presents petition signatures calling for the recall of Wise and fellow school board member Gwen Keller at the meeting of the Raymond School Board on Monday evening, Dec. 18, 2023. Moonen was joined in the presentation by Mitchell Berman, left; Kathy Kaprelian, right; and Jaime Dechamps. Board member Amy Helvick received the petitions because Keller was not present at the board meeting. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
The Raymond Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 18, introduced Interim Superintendent Dr. James Heiden and interim Principal Peter Kempen to residents who attended the BOE meeting at Raymond School. Heiden replaces retiring Superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey when school resumes after the winter break, and Kempen replaces embattled former Principal Jeff Peterson.
At the same meeting, a recall committee returned 666 and 667 signatures to recall board members Gwen Keller and Janelle Wise, respectively.
Interim Superintendent, Principal introduced; petition turned in to recall board members
Schools
