The Raymond Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 18, introduced Interim Superintendent Dr. James Heiden and interim Principal Peter Kempen to residents who attended the BOE meeting at Raymond School. Heiden replaces retiring Superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey when school resumes after the winter break, and Kempen replaces embattled former Principal Jeff Peterson.

At the same meeting, a recall committee returned 666 and 667 signatures to recall board members Gwen Keller and Janelle Wise, respectively.

Janell Wise, left, looks on as Mitchell Berman, right, speaks after helping present petition signatures calling for the recall of Wise and fellow school board member Gwen Keller at the meeting of the Raymond School Board Monday evening, Dec. 18, 2023. This was the first public comment allowed in several months. Keller was not present at the board meeting.

Interim Principal Peter Kempen delivers his report during the meeting of the Raymond School Board on Monday evening, Dec. 18, 2023.

Jillian Berman shows the notebook with the petition signatures calling for the recall of school board members Janell Wise and Gwen Keller at the meeting of the Raymond School Board on Monday evening, Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Mitchell and Jillian Berman show the notebook with the petition signatures calling for the recall of school board members Janell Wise and Gwen Keller at the meeting of the Raymond School Board on Monday evening, Dec. 18, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye