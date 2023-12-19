UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., has named 15 students as Students of the Month for November.
According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.
The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.
Students of the Month
The following individuals were honored in November:
- Unnamed individual
- Olivia Braun
- Jordyn Muehlenberg
- Savanna Yancey
- Audrey Peterson
- Lillian Skewes
- Amya Aude
- Kalyn Brand
- Lillian Peterson
- Alyssa Gruber
- Ava Preston-Elliott
- Ashley Lamers
- Owen Morrison
- Alex Tempesta
- Hunter Ambrose
