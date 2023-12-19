Follow us

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., has named 15 students as Students of the Month for November.

According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.

The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.

Union Grove Union High School’s November Students of the Month: Front Row: redacted for privacy, Olivia Braun, Jordyn Muehlenberg, Savanna Yancey, Audrey Peterson. Second Row: Lillian Skewes, Amya Aude, Kalyn Brand, Lillian Peterson. Top Row: Principal Adamczyk, Alyssa Gruber, Ava Preston-Elliott, Ashley Lamers, Owen Morrison, Alex Tempesta, Hunter Ambrose. – Credit: Union Grove Union High School

The following individuals were honored in November:

  • Unnamed individual
  • Olivia Braun
  • Jordyn Muehlenberg
  • Savanna Yancey
  •  Audrey Peterson
  • Lillian Skewes
  • Amya Aude
  • Kalyn Brand
  • Lillian Peterson
  • Alyssa Gruber
  • Ava Preston-Elliott
  • Ashley Lamers
  • Owen Morrison
  • Alex Tempesta
  • Hunter Ambrose

