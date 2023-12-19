RACINE COUNTY – Applications are now open for Racine’s ArtRoot Writer-In-Residence program, and are due by midnight on Dec. 24, 2023.

Two sixth-month projects are available through this initiative headed by ArtRoot.

The mission of the Racine Literacy Council: “To provide an array of literacy services that allow Racine County residents to attain their full potential and to be engaged citizens.” Credit: Paul Holley

The program was initially founded in 2016 and has since operated in the area, giving the opportunity to many locals to immerse themselves in the arts.

In addition, the Writer-In-Residence program in Racine is supported by the Racine Literacy Council and funded through a generous grant from the Osborne & Scekic Family Foundation.

According to the organization, the goal is to spotlight Racine and Kenosha’s dynamic literary community while encouraging, supporting and advocating on behalf of writers at all stages of their careers.

Eligibility and requirements

Each year, the two six-month residencies are available for emerging, mid-career and established writers who reside in Racine and Kenosha counties and are at least 18 years old.

Residencies take place from January until June and July until December.

The selected Writers-In-Residence have two primary obligations. The first requirement is to publish a weekly blog post. The second is to complete a community-based project.

Past projects have included workshops on writing topics and techniques, the creation of online and print anthologies and a state-wide poem collaboration per the organization.

Current and past Writers-In-Residence

The current Writer-In-Residence is Nicholas Michael Ravnikar.

He will hold the position through the remainder of December.

Past titleholders include: Peg Rousar-Thompson, Elkid Alvarez Maldonado, Emily Vakos, Julie Nondorf, Patti Fitchett, Ronald Paul Larson, Lindsay Knapp, Jenny Maurer, Kelsey Marie Harris, John Bloner, Jessie Lynn McMains, Jeanne Arnold, Mark M and Joseph Engel.

View their respective writings at racinewir.com.

Further information

Residents are awarded a $1,500 stipend if selected (75% up front, 25% upon completion).

Applications can be found online.

Questions can be directed to the Writer-In-Residence coordinator, Nick Ramsey, at nicholas@familypowermusic.com.