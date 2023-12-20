This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Benji. This sweet, shaggy boy weighs 44 pounds and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Benji is a “volunteer pick” at the shelter and has been described as happy, friendly, and great at walking on a leash. This handsome guy also enjoys carrying his toys around everywhere he goes – adorable. Benji would do best in a home where he can be the only dog.

This stunning two-year-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. If you’re interested in meeting Benji, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Our Featured Pet, Benji All photos credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

