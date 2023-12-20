Obituary for Charlotte Gail Fusek

February 28, 1947 – November 20, 2023

Charlotte Gail Fusek, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Charlotte Gail Fusek

Charlotte was born to the late Glendale and Dorothy (née Knickelbein) Hagstrom on Feb. 28, 1947, in Yamhill, Oregon. She was united in marriage to Steven Fusek on May 23, 1992, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine.

Charlotte was strong in her faith and attended A&D Biker Ministries in Racine. She was very caring and had a vibrant personality. Charlotte was a giving person who would always help anyone in need. She enjoyed singing whether it was at church or when her husband, Steve, would play his guitar.

Charlotte will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Steven Fusek; children, Nicole Lindstrom and John (Pam) Lindstrom; grandchildren, George (Pearl), Sarah (Andrea), Samantha (Brian), Savannah (Angel), Catherine, Tabitha, Elias, and Emily; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bud Hagstrom, Debbie (Dan) DeRosier, Mousie (Bobby) Pierce, and Frannie; brother-in-law, John Fusek; along with several other relatives and friends.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her sister, Bunny.

Services

Services for Charlotte will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nicole and Joline for their wonderful care for Charlotte.

Obituary and photo of Charlotte Gail Fusek courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.