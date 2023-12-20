Obituary for Donald D. Schaefer

August 16, 1934 – December 18, 2023

Donald D. Schaefer, of Lyons, Wis., passed away at home peacefully on Dec. 18, 2023. He was born on Aug. 16, 1934, and passed at the age of 89.

Donald D. Schaefer

Don is survived by his children, Cyndie (Joe) Clausen, Scott (Michelle) Schaefer, Brad “Whitey” Schaefer, Erika (Jim) Miller; son-in-law, Eric Arneson; sister-in-law, Madeline Schaefer; grandchildren, Travis Schaefer, Erin Schaefer, Mary (Scott) Jacewicz-O’Kelly, Chad Clausen, Chelsea (Mike) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Maddeline Clausen, Cassidy, Isabella and Chase Schultz, Parker Picardel, Maebel Clausen.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Herbert “Herbie” and Eleanor (née Scully) Schaefer, siblings, Richard “Dick” (Betty) Schaefer, Monica (Quirin) Klink, William “Bill” Schaefer, Joseph “Joe” Schaefer; and daughter, Debora “Debbie” Schaefer.

Services

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St., followed by a mass. Don will then be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 6257 Sheridan Springs Road, Lyons, immediately after mass.

The family would like to invite friends and family to continue in a time of fellowship at the Ye Olde Hotel Bar & Restaurant, 6070 N Railroad St. Lyons, following the burial.

