Obituary for June Marie Peksa

April 15, 1934 – November 17, 2023

June Marie Peksa, 89, of Racine, passed away at Pleasant Point Senior Living-Racine on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee on April 15, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert and Esther (née Steinke) Basel.

June Marie Peksa

On Aug. 22, 1953, in St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to Thomas Peksa, who preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2008. June enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sitting outside, but mostly spending time with her family.

Surviving are her two daughters, Laura “Lori” Anchondo, and Patricia “Patty” Peksa, both of Racine; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Pederson, Daniel (Stephanie) McCabe, Sara (Jamie Jensen) McCabe, Brian (Denise) Anchondo, Brenda Anchondo, Thomas Anchondo, Robyn Anchondo, Ryan (Tiffiney) Peksa, and Ashley Otwaska.

Also surviving her are 13 great-grandchildren, Brie Pederson, Matthew Pederson, Tyler (Tannon) McCabe, Kaylea (Kenneth) Villalpando, Alex Anchondo, Savannah Anchondo, Elijah Anchondo, Jorden Konen, Hayley Peksa, Dominic Peksa, Rylynne Peksa, Rayne Peksa, and Rayvyn Peksa; two sisters, Beatrice Doss, and Dolores Verna. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, June was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Peksa Jr.; daughter, Cindy McCabe; sons-in-law, Daniel McCabe Sr, and Frank Anchondo; and brothers-in-law, William Doss and Edward Verna.

Services

A private service was held.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pleasant Point Senior Living, and Hospice Alliance, especially Regina, for the compassionate and loving care given to June and her family.

Obituary and photo of June Marie Peksa courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.