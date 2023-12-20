Obituary for Marilyn L. Schulz
August 24, 1929 – November 16, 2023
Marilyn L. Schulz, 94, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Marilyn was born in Astoria, N.Y., on Aug. 24, 1929, to Harry and Violet (née Gesser) Brassfield.
She married Harold A. Schulz, who survives her, along with her children, Linda (Patrick) McFarland, Karen Heck, Steven Schulz and Michael (Diane) Schulz; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Schulz; and her brothers and sisters.
Services
A memorial service will be held at a later day. Inurnment will take place in Good Hope Cemetery.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.