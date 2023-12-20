Obituary for Marilyn L. Schulz

August 24, 1929 – November 16, 2023

Marilyn L. Schulz, 94, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Marilyn was born in Astoria, N.Y., on Aug. 24, 1929, to Harry and Violet (née Gesser) Brassfield.

She married Harold A. Schulz, who survives her, along with her children, Linda (Patrick) McFarland, Karen Heck, Steven Schulz and Michael (Diane) Schulz; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Schulz; and her brothers and sisters.

Services

A memorial service will be held at a later day. Inurnment will take place in Good Hope Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.