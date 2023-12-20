KENOSHA — The 2024 Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.

An event to honor Matoska-Mentink and others for their achievements is slated for March 22, 2024, at UW-Parkside’s De Simone Arena, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road, in Kenosha.

This will be the 33rd annual event.

Matoska-Mentink dedicates herself to serving Kenosha

Credit: Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards

Currently, Matoska-Mentink serves Kenosha as the Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Courts.

Additionally, she is the vice president of the Wisconsin Clerks of Circuit Court Association.

In addition, Matoska-Mentink is an active volunteer and board member of numerous serving many community-based organizations.

This year’s Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement award winner serves as the

chairperson of the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees.

Additionally, Matoska-Mentink is on the board of the Kenosha Achievement Center, the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Commission.

Her past accomplishments include being been named Volunteer of the Year for the Kenosha Boys & Girls Club and the D.A.R.E. Patron of the Year.

Praised by many

“Becky has, and continues to, make a selfless impact in our community and for that she is an

inspiration,” said Amanda Blommel, chair of the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards

Committee.

Matoska-Mentink was nominated for this award by her mother-in-law, Kathleen Mentink, who

described her daughter-in-law as someone who “cares about her community and actively

participates. She puts her money where her mouth is, and I consider her a real ‘boots on the

ground’ person.”

Other award winners

Women of Influence Awards will also be presented to:

Category of Business/Government/Nonprofit: Nakeisha “Nikki” Dennard Payne Serves on a number of boards, including United Way of Kenosha County, the NAACP and the Coalition for Dismantling Racism

Category of Arts/Education: Rebecca Stevens Served on the Kenosha Unified School District Board for 16 years

In the category Woman to Watch (for women under 40): Jenna Zeihen founder of Soul Space Kenosha and Miss Kenosha 2022



Scholarship award winners:

Shannon Adamczyk studying accounting at the College of Lake County

Lisa Kurman studying for her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.



The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha are three women’s organizations in Kenosha that collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible.

Previous award winners

Previous Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous); Terry Wruck; and Ardis Mahone-Mosley.

Supporting local nonprofits

The event will also raise money for several local nonprofit organizations committed to serving girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County as well as scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students’ organizations.

The nonprofit organizations selected to receive funds in 2024 are:

Boys & Girls Club for its SMART Girls program

ELCA Outreach Center for its Feminine Products project

Hope Council for its Loved Ones Group

KAFASI for its Power Her with Essentials program

Kenosha Literacy Council for its Lifting Women’s Voices project

Shalom Center for its Shelter Bus Tokens program

Sharing Center for its Hygiene Supplies program

Society’s Assets for its Advocacy in Action program

Upcoming event

Tickets are now available for this event online.

The reservation deadline is March 14, 2024.

Early bird pricing, received no later than Feb. 23, 2024, is $60 each, or a table of eight for $455. After Feb. 24, tickets will be $65 each, or a table of 8 for $505.

Event sponsorship packages are: Elizabeth Cady Stanton Level, $2,500; Alice Paul Level, $1,750;

Ida B. Wells Level, $1,000; and Olympia Brown Level, $500.

For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact Wendy Gauss at susanbdinner@gmail.com.