PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. He highlighted his administration’s economic policies and investments that have helped Black-owned businesses locally and nationally. He also announced new initiatives for small businesses in Milwaukee. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

MILWAUKEE — America’s Dairyland welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Dec. 20 in Milwaukee, Wis.

The visit overall focused on the President’s agenda known as Bidenomics, which has led to the start of a small business boom, job creation, lower costs for American families and improving the economy.

Arrival in Milwaukee The President arrived in Milwaukee, at 10:45 a.m., according to TMJ4 News, before setting out on a day focused on Milwaukee’s economy. Following the landing of Air Force One, President Biden was greeted by government officials. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN enters the hall before he speaks on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Mayor of Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson, Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers and his wife Kathy, along with the Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Wing Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Colonel Adria Zuccaro, were present for Biden’s touch down in the Midwest, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Small businesses in the spotlight: Hero Plumbing

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN greets RASHAWN SPIVEY, who introduced him, before he speaks Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. SPIVEY is the founder and owner of Hero Plumbing. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye From the airport, Biden went into the City of Milwaukee to connect with the working people of Wisconsin at one of Milwaukee’s most impactful small and minority-owned businesses. Hero Plumbing, 4365 N. 27th St., has replaced hundreds of lead pipes around Milwaukee. This commitment stood out to the President as his visit to the small business connected with the administration’s commitment to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments that aims to replace all lead pipes in the next decade.

A Milwaukee-based news outlet reported about a discussion between the owner, Rashawn Spivey, and Biden where they talked about the loss of manufacturing positions and the impact that has had on Milwaukee.

During the President’s visit, he instilled hope in the owner by sharing the following comment:

“We created 800,000 new manufacturing jobs. It’s coming back,” said Biden, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the United States experienced a modest increase of 0.1% in November 2023, following a stagnant October, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, and before the seasonal adjustment, the overall index has seen a 3.1% increase.

Despite the report, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) released the following statement Wednesday slamming President Biden on his economic policies:

“President Biden is in Milwaukee to tell people not to believe what they are seeing with their own eyes. While in Wisconsin, the president should visit a grocery store to talk with customers who are paying 20% more for groceries. Inflation has made everything 17% more expensive in just three years. Bidenomics is making it more difficult for families to afford the things they need. We need to change course in Washington.”

Protests unfold in Milwaukee

Before and during Biden’s tour around town, protests unfolded near the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, 2900 W. Vilet St. Protestors were focused on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Biden’s involvement in the matter. The chamber grounds later served as the spot where Biden delivered remarks. Palestinian protestors are across the street before the presidential motorcade leaves after President Joe Biden speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. The car shown is said to be a decoy limousine in front of the one the president rides in. A Secret Service van was then moved into a position to block a view of the protest from the limousines. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Biden delivers remarks

As previously noted, the President touted “Bidenomics” and his “Investing in America” efforts for small businesses on Dec. 20.

Biden’s focus drawn on Black small businesses

During his speech, his concentration focused on the success of Black small business ownership and growth, along with the advancements of the overall economy since he and Vice President Kamala Harris took office.

According to the White House, there have been 178,000 new business applications in Wisconsin under President Biden’s time in office.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. He highlighted his administration’s economic policies and investments that have helped Black-owned businesses locally and nationally. He also announced new initiatives for small businesses in Milwaukee. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Under President Biden, Americans have filed a record 14.6 million new business applications.

Further, the U.S. Small Business Administration in the last fiscal year backed 4,700 loans valued at $1.5 billion to Black-owned businesses.

Under Biden, the SBA says it has more than doubled the number and total dollar amount of loans to Black-owned small businesses.

The president noted that Milwaukee business applications are up 70% compared to before the pandemic.

Contrary to the boom in business, data released earlier this year on the best places for African Americans to live economically ranked Milwaukee as the fourth-worst place to live in 2023.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. He highlighted his administration’s economic policies and investments that have helped Black-owned businesses locally and nationally. He also announced new initiatives for small businesses in Milwaukee. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Biden believes that trickle-down economics and discrimination have both contributed to the problem of jobs leaving the Milwaukee area and the United States, which he believes we are now building back from. “Today, we are making sure Milwaukee is coming back. All of Milwaukee is coming back. Mark my words,” said the President during this speech. Watch the full speech online.

The White House back in Wisconsin

The next time Wisconsin will see someone from The White House will be when Vice President Harris kicks off her nationwide tour fighting back against reproductive rights extremist attacks with an event on Jan. 22, which is the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. More tour dates and locations will be announced at a later date from the White House online. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN leaves the stage after speaking on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wis. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye