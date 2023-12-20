MILWAUKEE — America’s Dairyland welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Dec. 20 in Milwaukee, Wis.
The visit overall focused on the President’s agenda known as Bidenomics, which has led to the start of a small business boom, job creation, lower costs for American families and improving the economy.
Arrival in Milwaukee
The President arrived in Milwaukee, at 10:45 a.m., according to TMJ4 News, before setting out on a day focused on Milwaukee’s economy.
Following the landing of Air Force One, President Biden was greeted by government officials.
Mayor of Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson, Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers and his wife Kathy, along with the Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Wing Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Colonel Adria Zuccaro, were present for Biden’s touch down in the Midwest, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Small businesses in the spotlight: Hero Plumbing
From the airport, Biden went into the City of Milwaukee to connect with the working people of Wisconsin at one of Milwaukee’s most impactful small and minority-owned businesses.
Hero Plumbing, 4365 N. 27th St., has replaced hundreds of lead pipes around Milwaukee. This commitment stood out to the President as his visit to the small business connected with the administration’s commitment to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments that aims to replace all lead pipes in the next decade.
A Milwaukee-based news outlet reported about a discussion between the owner, Rashawn Spivey, and Biden where they talked about the loss of manufacturing positions and the impact that has had on Milwaukee.
During the President’s visit, he instilled hope in the owner by sharing the following comment:
“We created 800,000 new manufacturing jobs. It’s coming back,” said Biden, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the United States experienced a modest increase of 0.1% in November 2023, following a stagnant October, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, and before the seasonal adjustment, the overall index has seen a 3.1% increase.
Despite the report, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) released the following statement Wednesday slamming President Biden on his economic policies:
“President Biden is in Milwaukee to tell people not to believe what they are seeing with their own eyes. While in Wisconsin, the president should visit a grocery store to talk with customers who are paying 20% more for groceries. Inflation has made everything 17% more expensive in just three years. Bidenomics is making it more difficult for families to afford the things they need. We need to change course in Washington.”
Protests unfold in Milwaukee
Before and during Biden’s tour around town, protests unfolded near the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, 2900 W. Vilet St.
Protestors were focused on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Biden’s involvement in the matter.
The chamber grounds later served as the spot where Biden delivered remarks.
Biden delivers remarks
As previously noted, the President touted “Bidenomics” and his “Investing in America” efforts for small businesses on Dec. 20.
Biden’s focus drawn on Black small businesses
During his speech, his concentration focused on the success of Black small business ownership and growth, along with the advancements of the overall economy since he and Vice President Kamala Harris took office.
According to the White House, there have been 178,000 new business applications in Wisconsin under President Biden’s time in office.
Under President Biden, Americans have filed a record 14.6 million new business applications.
Further, the U.S. Small Business Administration in the last fiscal year backed 4,700 loans valued at $1.5 billion to Black-owned businesses.
Under Biden, the SBA says it has more than doubled the number and total dollar amount of loans to Black-owned small businesses.
The president noted that Milwaukee business applications are up 70% compared to before the pandemic.
Contrary to the boom in business, data released earlier this year on the best places for African Americans to live economically ranked Milwaukee as the fourth-worst place to live in 2023.
Biden believes that trickle-down economics and discrimination have both contributed to the problem of jobs leaving the Milwaukee area and the United States, which he believes we are now building back from.
“Today, we are making sure Milwaukee is coming back. All of Milwaukee is coming back. Mark my words,” said the President during this speech.
The White House back in Wisconsin
The next time Wisconsin will see someone from The White House will be when Vice President Harris kicks off her nationwide tour fighting back against reproductive rights extremist attacks with an event on Jan. 22, which is the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
More tour dates and locations will be announced at a later date from the White House online.
Racine sees increase in new small businesses
In 2022, Downtown Racine witnessed a notable increase in small business growth.
According to data from the Downtown Racine Corporation, a total of 35 new businesses opened up in this area during the year. This growth is a positive sign for the local economy, indicating an upward trend in entrepreneurial activity in Racine. The expansion of these businesses was supported by various factors, including grant funding, which played a significant role in helping some of these businesses get off the ground. Moreover, there was a collaborative effort among these businesses to cross-promote each other, further contributing to this growth.
Additionally, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) has been proactive in supporting local businesses. They have created tools like the “Open for Business” platform, which helps small businesses in Racine County to promote themselves and reach potential customers. This initiative is part of RCEDC’s broader mission to foster economic development in the county. Such support mechanisms are crucial for small businesses, especially in navigating the challenges of the current economic landscape.
In 2022, the RCEDC Board of Directors approved 105 projects aimed at promoting economic growth in the county, which varied from small grants to large development initiatives involving significant private investment. These projects are expected to lead to a considerable impact on the local economy, including the creation and retention of jobs.
