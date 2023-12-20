Obituary for Nonana LaGale Allen

January 29, 1976 – November 13, 2023

Nonana LaGale Allen, also known as Bullet, closed her eyes for the last time on Nov. 13, 2023, at the age of 47, in Racine. She was born on Jan. 29, 1976, in Racine, to James Allen and Helen Beavers. David Tyler stepped up to the plate and will forever be known as Nonana’s father.

Nonana LaGale Allen

She graduated from Case High School, class of 1996. She worked at the Marriott Hotel for many years in the laundry room.

Nonana was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Nonana had a vibrant personality and was always the life of the party on every occasion, bringing joy to everyone around her. She loved to dance, sing and blast her R&B music in her room.

Her hobbies included chasing handsome men, partying at Cliff’s Lounge and Mr. Kools, and singing karaoke. She also enjoyed dancing and barbecuing in the garage with her mother, Helen Tyler. She loved getting her hair done. Most of all, Nonana enjoyed collecting teddy bears, celebrating her birthday and spending time with her family.

Nonana is survived by her sisters, Kidia (Kent) Burns, Cynthia “Choc” Tyler, Shalanda “Punkin” Bell, Valerie Daye, and Jenna Barnes; brothers, Aaron McGee and Daodie (Carletta) Moore; as well as her nieces, Kaneesha (Patrick) McAtee, Kayla (Steven) Avery, Kaliyah “Lee-Lee” Liggins, Kaliese “Pooh-Pooh” Majors, Clytise “Tu-Tu” McGee; and nephews, Kiontae Burns and Ciren “Bob” Tyler.

She also leaves behind her great-nieces and nephews, Néleh Avery, Karliegh “Karliegh Redd” Howse, King Avery, Grayson Muhammed, and Grace’ Lynn Muhammed; godparents, Daniel Williams Jr. and Vera Burns; and god-sister, Angela Giles. Nonana had a large extended family, too numerous to name, who loved her dearly.

Nonana was preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen Tyler, and James Allen; grandparents, Holmon and Maggie Beavers and Henry and Elmer Tyler; great-grandparents, Samuel and Laura Jackson; uncles, Dewey Bobo, Logan Tyler, Allen Beavers, Robert Honeycutt, and Jimmy Hill; Aunt Betty Jean Hood; niece, Ciara McGee; and cousins, Fojuan Bell, Antonio Hood, Sherry Smith, Trudy Hood, Deonta Lezine, Chaute Tyler, and Amber Beavers.

Nonana LaGale Allen, lovingly known as Bullet, will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace.

Services

A service was held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 in Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.