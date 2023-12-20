Obituary for Norma C. Miller

February 10, 1949 – November 17, 2023

Norma C. Miller (née Jones), 74, passed away at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Norma was born in Chicago to Columbus and Charlie (née Mann) Jones. She worked at Ocean Spray Cranberries as a production operator for over 26 years.

Among her interests, Norma liked to travel, especially to Mexico; she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles; not only did she love to cook – she was a great cook; and when she had time, watched “Law and Order.” Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and family.

Surviving are her children, Nichole Montgomery of Euless, Texas; Christopher McCullough of Milwaukee, and John Miller of Racine; grandchildren, Justin Gentry, Sr. and Tedrick Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Justin Jr., Jaliyah, Jayce, and Jaren Gentry, Adalyn Haubrich; sister, Edith Jones.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Columbus and Charlie Jones; sister, Geraldine Newbo; and other relatives and friends.

Services

Per Norma’s wishes, cremation and private services have taken place.

Obituary and photo of Norma C. Miller courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.