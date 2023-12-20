Pro-Palestine protestors gather in Milwaukee ahead of Biden's visit

MILWAUKEE — Pro-Palestine protestors have taken the streets of Milwaukee ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Wisconsin on Dec. 20.

Protesters on behalf of Palestine gather on a street in Milwaukee, Wis. across from where President Joe Biden will be speaking Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Those in favor of Palestine got the ball rolling early Wednesday morning, although the President isn’t set to arrive in America’s Dairyland and visit the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, 2900 W. Vilet St., Milwaukee, until this afternoon.

Those demonstrating have gathered to showcase their stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Two different messages in Milwaukee

Protesters on behalf of Palestine gather on a street in Milwaukee, Wis. across from where President Joe Biden will be speaking Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye The message is clear. They are in favor of the people of Palestine, stopping U.S. involvement and aid to Israel, in addition to putting an end to the ongoing war. However, the discussion set to unfold later today will take off in a different direction.

Biden’s plan is to talk all things ‘Bidenomics‘ to Wisconsinites.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Biden’s eyes will be focused on economic improvement and business growth under his administration with a focus on Black voters in Milwaukee.

Mixed feelings on the President

Biden’s visit comes ahead of the 2024 election year. Mariam Mackar of TMJ4 News, Racine County Eye partner, indicated in recent coverage that voters have mixed feelings about President Biden. “As it stands now, opinions of Biden and his efforts as president are a mixed bag for those in Milwaukee,” said the reporter. Secret Service and police tell protesters on behalf of Palestine that they cannot gather on a street in Milwaukee, Wis. across from where President Joe Biden will be speaking Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. They were moved away down the street. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Pro-Palestine protestors against Biden

Protesters on behalf of Palestine gather on a street in Milwaukee, Wis. across from where President Joe Biden will be speaking Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Right now, however, protestors in Milwaukee aren’t on the fence about how they feel about the President. By the looks of things in Milwaukee this morning, protestors on behalf of Palestine are certain of how they feel displaying their stance across large homemade signs.

Some of the signs read, “#AbandonBiden,” and “End All U.S. Aid to Israel,” as well as “Stop Israeli Genocide,” and “Stop Killing Kids.”

Mark Hertzberg is on the grounds photographing the events as they unfold.

Coverage of the Presidential visit to the Badger State will continue on the Racine County Eye.