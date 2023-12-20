Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, second only to skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, but when found early, this type of cancer can be very treatable.

What is prostate cancer?

The prostate is a small gland that sits directly next to the bladder and plays a critical role in male reproduction.

The ACS estimates that in 2023, nearly 288,300 men will be newly diagnosed with prostate cancer and roughly 34,700 people will die from it.

Some types of this cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, while other types are aggressive and can spread quickly.

Early prostate cancer usually has no symptoms, but advanced cancers can cause symptoms including problems urinating, blood in urine, pain in hips, back and chest, and other issues.

Treatment can be less effective when it is not caught early.

Who is at risk for prostate cancer?

There are many risk factors for prostate cancer, and the chance of having prostate cancer increases after age 55.

Risk factors include a family history of prostate cancer and race. It occurs more often in African-American men than in other ethnicities.

To lower the risk of cancer, including cancer of the prostate, men should focus on eating a diet that includes lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean meats and non-meat protein sources such as nuts and beans.

What are common screening tests for prostate cancer? When should men start getting screened?

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), recommends several preventive screening measures men can take against prostate cancer.

Men should consider screening starting at age 55-69.

There is one main screening test for prostate cancer: A blood test that measures the prostate-specific antigen (PSA)

When the test result PSA is abnormal, a biopsy may be necessary to confirm if cancer is present.

For men 55 to 69 years old, the decision to undergo periodic prostate-specific antigen PSA-based screening for prostate cancer should be an individual one.

Before deciding whether to be screened, men should have a discussion with their clinician and incorporate their values and preferences in the decision.

Screening offers a small potential benefit of reducing the chance of death from prostate cancer in some men.

In determining whether this service is appropriate in individual cases, patients and clinicians should consider the balance of benefits and harms on the basis of family history, race/ethnicity, comorbid medical conditions, patient values and treatment-specific outcomes, and other health needs.

If a man is diagnosed, what treatments are available?

There are several treatment options available for prostate cancer.

Your primary care provider will refer you to a urologist (a specialist who treats conditions involving the genital and urinary system.)

Across Ascension Wisconsin’s sites of care, high-tech radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted diagnostic and treatment options are delivered by highly trained specialists.

Prostate cancer can be successfully treated, especially when caught early. It’s important to speak with your primary care doctor about screening, especially if you are over the age of 55, or sooner, if you have a family history.

Ascension Wisconsin Cancer Care

Ascension Wisconsin Cancer Care teams are made up of experienced doctors who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate and other male genital cancers. Visit ascension.org/wisconsincancer to learn more and to find a urologist near you.