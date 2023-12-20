UNION GROVE — Three seniors at Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S Colony Ave. have earned top placements in the 24th annual Society’s Assets Youth Art Contest.

Teagan Johnson, Mehlia Michna, and Dana Petersen were named the top finishers for their artwork promoting disability awareness.

Society’s Assets Youth Art Contest

The 24th annual Society’s Assets Youth Art Contest is a contest put on by Society’s Assets, a disability advocate that aims to help those with disabilities live independent lives.

According to the school, the contest is a way to promote disability awareness and understanding with students designing around the theme “Ability… Not Disability.”

Ability… Not Disability is the tagline of Society’s Assets.

Teagan received a first place finish, Mehlia received a second, and Dana received a third place finish.

These winning entries will be featured in the Society’s Assets offices as well as their agency calendars and production materials.

All pieces of artwork showcase an aspect of a disability and this year’s theme.

Union Grove’s artists promote disability awareness

Shown in the photo holding their artwork, left to right: Dana Petersen, Teagan Johnson, Mehlia Michna