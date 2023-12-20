Obituary for Vanessa Elizabeth Johnson

June 14, 1979 – December 15, 2023

Vanessa Elizabeth Johnson, 44, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, June 14, 1979, the daughter of Isaac and Jean (née Delveaux) Johnson Jr.

Vanessa graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1997” and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UW-Parkside. She had worked for a time with the Racine Department of Public Works and was proud of the title as “first female on the solid waste collection route.”

Vanessa had a passion for “old school” cars and she loved trips to Mississippi to visit family. She treasured time spent with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her mother, Jean A. Johnson; siblings, Tyrone Johnson, Jessica Ott, and Gabrielle Johnson; nieces and nephews, Shavona Scott, Tyrone Johnson Jr., Dairyon Johnson, Victoria Judon, and Imani Johnson; special cousins, Joyce Ward, Horatio Johnson, Sara Caldie; Aunt Denise; other cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac Johnson Jr.; aunt, Eliza Ward; uncle, George Johnson; grandparents, Orville and Betty Delveaux, Isaac and Cora Johnson.

Services

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stanley McKenzie officiating.

