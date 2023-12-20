Obituary for Walter James Hugh Allan

May 15, 1943 – December 16, 2023

Walter James Hugh Allan, “Wally,” 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford.

Walter was born on May 15, 1943, to Thomas and Mary (née Mitchell) Allan.

He was employed as a tool and die maker for Case. Wally enjoyed working as a bartender for the Case 20-year club.

In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman. Wally enjoyed fishing and hunting, and explored the wilderness in Alaska, Wyoming, Colorado, Northern Wisconsin and Canada. He also loved to play cribbage and spend time with his dog, Raine.

Wally will be deeply missed by his sister, Jessie (Bill) Zamecnik; niece and nephews, Bobbi (Curt) Krajewski, Scott (Cheryl) Zamecnik, Steven (Holly) Allan, and Gregory (Katie) Allan; great-nieces and nephews, Brittany (Michael) Phillips, Nicole (Collin) Bell, Nathan (Kaylyn) Zamecnik, Jeremey Zamecnik, Chelsea (Justin) Erdmann, Tate and Cali Allan; great-great-nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Naomi, Finley, and Emerson; companion, Raine; and other family members and friends.

He goes on to be reunited with his parents, Thomas and Mary Allan; brother, Thomas; and great-niece, Jessica Bell.

Services

A funeral service will be held at noon on Dec. 22 at Sturino Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter’s name to the Wisconsin Humane Society or HOPE Safehouse.

Wally’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Randy, Chris, Cookie, Wendy and Mark for their longtime support and friendship.

Obituary and photo of Walter James Hugh Allan courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.