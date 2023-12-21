RACINE COUNTY — Homeowners in Racine County have taken “deck the halls” to a new level this holiday season. For entertainment this holiday season and to get into the holiday spirit, visit the 10 following displays of festive holiday lights in Racine County.

The Racine County Eye has reorganized the list and planned a route for you and your loved ones to take a trip around the county and see the lights in one grand tour.

Simply click the button below to be taken right to Google Maps where your tour is ready to be discovered.

Holiday lights in Racine County

1. Downtown Union Grove Put the Village of Union Grove on the map of places to visit this holiday season. The downtown area is decked out with holiday decor and dazzling lights. Many believe it is a treat to drive by, but we recommend checking out the area on foot as well. Top Paws Grooming is lit up along with many other businesses in the area. At this local business, there is a spot for visitors to take photos with a festive wallpaper background. Not only are there businesses dolled up for the holidays, but homes in the area are also decorated beautifully for the upcoming holidays.

2. Orchard Street Lights Orchard Street Lights are a dazzling display you don’t want to miss. – Submitted photo The Orchard Street Lights are located at 2900 Orchard St. in Racine. Tune in to 89.3 FM to hear the music and watch the synchronized show. The show runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every day. There is a weekday show that runs Monday through Thursday and a weekend show that runs Friday through Sunday. These two shows have different set lists. More information about the show can be found on their Facebook page.

3. Lang Family Christmas Light Show Visit the Lang Family Christmas Light Show at 1546 West Blvd. This show is brought to the community by the Lang family. Listen to the lights by tuning your radio to 104.9 FM. Visiting the family’s website allows viewers to select songs to hear and vote on favorites. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan 1.

4. Downtown Racine Holiday tree Stop by Downtown Racine to see the Downtown Racine Holiday Tree. The tree can be viewed just by driving by Monument Square or by parking and getting out of the car to see the tree up close.

5. Kiwanis Holiday Lights at the Racine Zoo Whether you are visiting the Racine Zoo or not, a local tradition known as the Kiwanis Holiday Lights is twinkling and waiting to be admired. This drive-thru light show experience is set up again along the 2100 block of North Main Street in front of the Racine Zoo. Much of the show can be seen from Main Street, however, paying the admission fee and driving through the curated show is a delight that many people count as part of their holiday tradition. Read about the history of the lights on the Racine County Eye. Kiwanis Holiday Lights setting up Nov. 11; Volunteers welcomed Read this article

6. Jacobs family Holiday Lights on Red Fawn Court Sarah, Josh and their daughters, Cali and Izzy, invite people to their free holiday lights display at 2735 Red Fawn Court in Mount Pleasant. They ask visitors to help them decorate their Tree of Hope by getting out of their car and writing down a hope, dream, or wish on an ornament. Hang that ornament on the tree and wait for holiday magic to happen. The lights are on display from 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and until 9 p.m. on the weekends. Updates are made on their Facebook page.

7. Jamestown Lights and… 8. Heritage Avenue Holiday Lights Traditions continue in Jamestown neighborhood: 10 homes with synchronized lights Read this article Our first two featured light shows go together like hot cocoa and marshmallows. 10 houses and two shows within two parts of the Jamestown neighborhood offer festive holiday light shows. The Jamestown Lights and Heritage Avenue Holiday Lights are in full swing. Read the article below to learn more about this well-loved tradition.

9. Meadow Rose lights

The Ashley family presents the Meadow Rose Lights for the community’s enjoyment. – Credit: Ashley family

Once again, the Ashley family presents to Racine County the Meadow Rose Lights for the community to enjoy.

Since 2019, the Ashleys have decorated their house with bright holiday lights and programmed them to blink to your favorite Christmas songs.

You can visit 3720 Meadow Rose Court in Franksville every night of the week from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Be sure to turn your radio to 92.7 FM to hear the holiday tunes. Check out their Facebook page to learn more about this show.

10. Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park™

The Christmas Carnival of Lights is the biggest and brightest stretch of lights in the area.

Stretching across a 1.6-mile route at Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort, 8425 WI-38 in Caledonia, are two million lights for visitors to “ooh” and “ahh” over.

The show will take you through an illuminated winter wonderland. Stay in your car and dial your radio to the desired channel to hear the holiday lights too.

The show is available to attend until Jan. 1, with the exception of being closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This event requires tickets. Learn about all of the fun happening by visiting their website.

Editor’s note: this article was originally published on Dec. 12, 2023. We have updated it to include a curated route to make your travels easier. Enjoy our tour, and Happy Holidays from all of us at the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens.