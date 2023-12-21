Obituary for Christopher G. Reitzenstein

January 9, 2004 – November 17, 2023

Christopher G. Reitzenstein, 19, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Christopher G. Reitzenstein

Chris was born in Racine on Jan. 9, 2004. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 2022.

Chris was working on his carpentry apprenticeship. He loved riding his grandparent’s ATV, listening to his music, traveling, joking around and being in the company of his girlfriend, Brianna.

He will be deeply missed by his father and stepmother, Manfred Reitzenstein and Donna Josipovich; mother, Stacey Neubecker; sisters, Francesca Reitzenstein, Analisa (Cedrick Evans, Sr.), and Olivia Reitzenstein; grandmother, Annalissa Neubecker; uncle, Jason (Kim) Neubecker; nieces and nephew, Andrea Reitzenstein, Celisia Evans, Cedrick Evans, Jr., and CeAnna Evans; and his girlfriend, Brianna Jackson.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francesca Reitzenstein, Wasil Kominsky, and George Neubecker.

Services

A private service took place on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. He was interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Memorials in Christopher’s name may be directed to NAMI or Focus on Community Racine.

Obituary and photo of Christopher G. Reitzenstein courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.