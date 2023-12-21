Union Grove boys and girls soccer coach Sean Jung found himself in a flashback moment Tuesday.

Watching the Major League Soccer SuperDraft with his strength and conditioning coach, Codey Clapper, and a few current Broncos, Jung was filled with all kinds of memories many years before of a 12-year-old sixth grader who began to show up for open gyms.

And now that former sixth-grader, Logan Farrington, is set to embark on his next huge journey – as a professional soccer player.

Logan Farrington – Credit: Oregon State Athletics Farrington, a four-year starter from 2016 to 2020 and a two-year captain, was drafted with the third overall selection by FC Dallas, which moved up in the draft to take him. “(Being drafted) was surreal,” Farrington told FCDallas.com. “I know a lot of players today had the same dream I did, to become a professional. Hearing my name called and knowing that now I’m achieving my dream of becoming a professional, it’s surreal. To spend time with my family and close friends on this very special day, it means a lot to me.”

Jung had the same reaction.

“Seeing him drafted was incredible,” Jung said by email Wednesday. “Thinking back to the 12-year-old sixth grader who was showing up to open gyms and on the sidelines for his big sister, and then watching him grow into the leader and dominant force that he is, is very cool.”

He’s really the player that changed the face of our program. Union Grove soccer coach Sean Jung

Farrington started his collegiate career at nearby UW-Milwaukee, followed by this season with Oregon State, where he was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. He also was a third-team All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

As a striker, he scored 15 goals and had seven assists in 21 games.

Oregon State closed its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history with a trip to the national semifinal, where it fell Dec. 8, 1-0, to Notre Dame.

Prior to transferring to Oregon State, Farrington starred at UW-Milwaukee. He was a three-time, All-Horizon League selection and Horizon League Freshman of the Year. In three seasons, he had 15 goals and 11 assists.

Jung has no doubts his former star is ready to take this next huge step.

“Logan will be a great pro,” he said. “He’s physical, has breakaway speed, he’s a phenomenal finisher with both his feet and his head. He’s scored goals with every team he’s played for at every level, and he’ll score there, too. He’s also very technical so he can play in tight space.”

Farrington at top of the list

Farrington headed to UW-Milwaukee from Union Grove carrying nearly every single boys’ soccer record in hand. – Credit: UW-Milwaukee Athletics

Farrington left Union Grove with nearly every single boys’ soccer record in hand.

He’s the all-time leader in goals scored (113), assists (49), points (275), single-season goals (43) and single-season points (100). Farrington also has the distinction of being the only boys player in school history to earn three straight All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-County honors, and he’s just one of four Broncos named All-State.

“Logan is by far and away the greatest Bronco ever to play soccer at Union Grove High School,” Jung said.

“He’s really the player that changed the face of our program. He and his family chose to invest in me and Union Grove High School, rather than take the club route, and as a result, we improved as a program as Logan improved as a player, taking us from mediocre, to good, to a top-10 team.”

Seeing his former player now reach the professional ranks not only is such a source of pride for everyone at Union Grove, Jung said, but also can show young players what potential path they could follow as well.

And it also shows there’s many different ways to get to the same end.

“I think his reaching the MLS is really a model for many kids to follow, not just kids here at Union Grove,” Jung said. “There’s so much pressure on kids to play club year-round now, and pressure on families to spend large amounts of money on club and the MLS Next programs around the country, but an athlete can learn, grow and develop playing high school, too. It’s just a different path that can still take you to the top of the soccer ranks.”

But Jung also said nothing like this happens by accident.

“Logan is one of the best players in the country, but he’s been working toward it his entire life,” Jung said. “Where you play and who you play for is far less important than what you have inside of you to achieve at a very high level. People won’t see all the hours Logan spent in his back yard or out here on the Union Grove High School turf in his free time, they won’t see the work he put into the weight room and conditioning, they won’t see the work he put in with his dad watching film and studying the game many years before making the MLS.

“That takes time, it takes dedication, and it takes sacrifices … but Logan has shown that it pays off if you have the character and drive to put in the work.”

Jung remembered fondly Farrington’s varsity debut in 2016 against Kenosha Bradford that ended in a 2-0 Union Grove victory, the program’s first over the Red Devils.

“Logan scored an incredible 20-yard volley in that match, and their coach asked what year Logan was in school,” Jung said. “I replied that he was a freshman, and the coach just shook his head and said, ‘Congrats.’”

And that very clearly was just a snippet of things to come.

The Racine County Eye reached out to the communications staff for FC Dallas for an interview with Farrington, had yet to receive permission as of Wednesday afternoon. Should that request be granted, a follow-up story to this one will run in the future.