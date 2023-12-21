Obituary for Irving V. Marko

September 19, 1938 – November 29, 2023

Irving V. Marko, “Sonny,” 85, of Kenosha, passed away at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Irving V. Marko

He was born in Kenosha on Sept. 19, 1938, the son of the late Irvin and Irene (née Gates) Marko.

Sonny served his country with the U.S. Army. On Oct. 3, 1975, he was united in marriage to Pamela Stephen. She preceded him in death on Jan. 25, 2008. He worked in the construction field throughout his career.

Surviving are his two children, Deanna Mowry, of Racine, and Michael (Anne) Marko, of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Madalyn Marko, Michalea Marko, Nikita Wallin, Samantha Hawkins, and Katelyn Mowry; sister, Virginia Yielding, of Racine; and his two closest friends, Fred and Connie. His nieces and nephews also survive him.

In addition to his wife and parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Mowry Jr.; and by his two sisters.

Services

In keeping with Sonny’s wish there will be no services.

Obituary and photo of Irving V. Marko courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.