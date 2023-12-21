Obituary for John George Gill

July 13, 1950 – November 22, 2023

John George Gill, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital-St. Francis.

John was born in Racine on July 13, 1950, the son of John and Helen (née Kallas) Gill.

He graduated from J. I. Case, “Class of 1968.”

John was united in marriage to Mary E. Piotrowski at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee, on Oct. 9, 1971.

He was employed at S.C. Johnson, retiring after 42 years of service as a mechanic.

Over the years John enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, racquetball, water skiing, camping and golf.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; sons, Brian Gill of Racine, Andrew (Holly) Gill of Bonita Springs, Fla. He is further survived by sisters and brothers, Veronica “Roni” Tomaloff, Vikki (Dan) Lupin, Jim (Sherry) Gill, Howie (Anne) Gill, and Robert (Sandy) Gill. John is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen; in addition to aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services

The celebration of John’s life is still to be determined and will likely be a private gathering held at a later date.

Obituary and photo of John George Gill courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.