July 15, 1945 – November 25, 2023

Judy I. Gemmell (née Kohon) passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the age of 78.

Judy was born in Crystal Falls, Upper Michigan on July 15, 1945, to John and Agnes (née Wierikko) Kohon. She married Russell A. Gemmell on Oct. 19, 1968.

Judy worked as an executive secretary and then was a stay-at-home mom to raise two sons, Brian and Todd. After the boys got older, Judy went back to work in banking, then became an educational assistant with Racine Unified School District until her retirement.

Judy was known for her radiant smile, happy demeanor and positivity. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Unfortunately, shortly after retiring, Judy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and did not get to enjoy her favorite hobbies of gardening and watercolor painting for more than a few years.

Judy is survived by her husband, Russell; sons, Todd and Brian (Rebecca); grandsons, Jackson, Parker and Carson; and siblings Mary (Jon) Schiavo, June (Gary) Erickson of Crystal Falls, Mich., Jerry Kohon of Dewitt, Mich., and Jean (Leif) Hansen of Mt. Prospect, Ill. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers John and Jim Kohon.

Cremation has taken place; no service will be held.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance, Lakeshore at Siena, their nurses and aides for their excellent care of Judy in her time of need.

