Obituary for Nancy Ann Kizewic

January 9, 1929 – October 25, 2023

Nancy Ann Kizewic (née Wangerin), 94, of Seymour, Ind., passed away in her sleep on Oct. 25, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Jan. 9, 1929, to the late Chester Wangerin and Eunice (née Elkert) Wangerin. She graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1947. She also graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse upon graduation in 1952. On June 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, David Stephen Kizewic, who survives her.

Since her parents were teachers, she spent many summers camping, fishing, hiking, and enjoying nature. In 1952, her family built a cabin in the Boundary Waters area of Northern Minnesota where she spent her honeymoon. Nancy, Dave, and her children continued to spend every summer there with her parents. She was an Avon Representative for 20 years, receiving presidential awards for her sales. She was a devoted homemaker and family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, David Stephen Kizewic; children, Carin (Greg) Spalla, Dale (Valli) Kizewic, Julie (Robert) Wynstra; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother, Clark Wangerin; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Wangerin; sister-in-law, Judith (Koeppen) Wangerin; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Mittag) Wangerin.

Services

A service is tentatively planned for spring 2024 and we encourage everyone to wear her favorite color, purple. Please continue to check this website for that date.

Memorials are suggested to Nurses Foundation of Racine with a memo to St. Luke’s Nursing School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 323, Franksville, WI 53126.

Obituary and photo of Nancy Ann Kizewic courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.