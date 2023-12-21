Obituary for Patricia Massenza

February 7, 1942 – November 20, 2023

Patricia Massenza, 81, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at The Manor of Kenosha.

Patricia was born to the late Kenneth and Theresa (née Vilagi) on Feb. 7, 1942, in Kenosha. She was united in marriage to Robert Massenza on Nov. 5, 1965, in Racine. Patricia enjoyed cooking, shopping and working on puzzles. She also had a great sense of humor.

Patricia will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Robert Massenza; daughters: Amy Massenza and Lisa (James) Cook; grandson, John Robert Cook; sister, Sue Andersen; along with several other relatives and friends.

Patricia is preceded in death by her sister, Wendy.

Services

Funeral services for Patricia will be held at a later date.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.