RACINE COUNTY — Local property tax bills are arriving in mailboxes this month. Here’s an overview of how and where to pay them in Eastern Racine County.

Property tax payments in Eastern Racine County

City of Racine

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay by mail or online. Payments should be sent to: City of Racine, 730 Washington Ave., Room 103, Racine, WI 53403. Online payments can be made using the QR code in the brochure that accompanied the tax bill. There is a 25-cent fee to make an online payment. Tax payments made with credit or debit cards will be charged a 2.2% fee of the total payment. Any two-party mortgage escrow check must be endorsed by the taxpayer.

Property taxes may be paid in person at City Hall, Room 103, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

Taxpayers may also use the red drop box located outside of City Hall. No cash payments are accepted in the drop box.

City of Racine property taxes may be paid in full or in quarterly installments. The first installment is due Jan. 31, 2024. Other installment deadline dates in 2024 are: March 31, May 31 and July 31. Any installment that is received late will disqualify the taxpayer from using the installment plan and the entire remaining balance will be considered delinquent and subject to interest and penalty of 1.5% per month from Feb. 1 until paid in full.

For more information visit: https://www.cityofracine.org/PropertyTax/.

Village of Caledonia

Property tax payments can be made in person at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Village Hall is closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. Tax payments may be placed in the drop box at the front door of Village Hall. Enclose a large, self-addressed, postage-paid envelope to receive a receipt. Paid receipts may be accessed online after the payment is posted using Racine County’s “My Tax Bill” application.

Tax payments may also be made in-person at Tri-City National Bank, 4708 Northwestern Ave., and at a drop box at Johnson Bank, 4959 Douglas Ave.

Taxes may be paid via mail by sending to: Caledonia Village Hall, 5403 Chester Lane, Caledonia, WI 53402. Enclose a large, self-addressed, postage-paid envelope to receive a receipt. All payments will be credited on the date received. Payments postmarked on or before December 31 will be recorded as being paid in 2023, any payments postmarked January 1 or after will be recorded as being paid in 2024. Should questions of delinquency arise; the date of the postmark by the U.S. Postal Service will be deemed final, not the date on the check.

Use the QR code on the Village website to pay online. An additional fee of 50 cents will be charged for use of an e-check. Payments made with a credit card will be charged a 2.35% fee of the total payment. Payments made with a debit card will be charged a 2.25% fee of the total payment.

Property taxes can be paid in full to the Village of Caledonia Treasurer on or before Jan. 31, 2024, or paid in two installments without penalty or interest as long as the first installment amount is met. The second installment is due by July 31 to the Racine County Treasurer, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

For more information, visit: https://caledonia-wi.gov/property-taxes-0.

Village of Mount Pleasant

Property tax payments can be made in person at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Village Hall is closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. There is also a secure drop box outside the Village Hall main entrance doors. Drop boxes are also available at Johnson Bank locations at 6700 Washington Avenue and 5901 Durand Avenue. Payments should made by check payable to: Village of Mount Pleasant. Debit and credit cards are not accepted at Village Hall. Mortgage escrow checks must be endorsed.

Tax payments may also be mailed to: Village of Mount Pleasant Treasurer, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. Include the tax payment stub and write the tax parcel and telephone number on the check. Mortgage escrow checks must be endorsed by all parties. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a receipt.

Online payments may be made with e-Check or credit card. E-Checks are subject to a 75-cent fee. Credit Card payments are subject to a 2.35% fee of the total payment. To pay online, visit: https://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/2264/Make-a-Payment.

Property taxes can be paid in full to the Village of Mount Pleasant Treasurer on or before Jan. 31, 2024, or paid in two installments. The second installment is due to the Racine County Treasurer, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403 by July 31. To ensure that payments reflect a December payment date, they must be postmarked in December. Any payments, including check or credit card payments, that are returned by the bank are subject to a $25.00 return fee.

For more information, visit: https://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/157/Clerk-Treasurer.

Village of Sturtevant

Property tax payments can be made in person at Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Village offices are closed Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day).

Online payments may be made with debit or credit cards. There is a 2.95% fee of the total payment. To pay online, visit: https://www.sturtevant-wi.gov/community/page/make-payment.

For more Village of Sturtevant property tax-related information, visit: https://www.sturtevant-wi.gov/village-clerk/page/2023-tax-bill-information.

Village of Wind Point

Property tax payments must be mailed to or paid in-person at the Village of Wind Point offices, 215 E. Four Mile Road, Wind Point, WI 53402. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Village offices will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and 29. A secure drop box is located on the circle drive outside the office next to the tennis courts. Payments received in the drop box on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 will be processed as paid by Dec. 31. For a copy of your tax receipt. Include a self-addressed, postage-paid envelope.

Payment at the Village office must be via check or cash. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

Please note: Village of Wind Point property tax payments are no longer accepted at Johnson Bank locations.

Property taxes may be paid online using credit or debit cards. A fee will apply. Visit: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/a001cn.

The full amount, or first installment, is due at the Village of Wind Point by Jan. 31. Any installment payments made after that date must be sent to the Racine County Treasurer, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Failure to pay the first installment or the full amount of the tax bill by Jan. 31 will result in interest and penalties on the unpaid amount starting on Feb. 1.

For more information, visit: https://windpoint.org/.

Village of North Bay

Property taxpayers are requested to mail payments to: North Bay Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place, Racine, WI 53402. The first installment, payable to Village of North Bay, is due Jan. 31. The second installment, payable to the Racine County Treasurer, is due July 31 to Racine County Treasurer, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

For more information, visit: https://northbay-wi.us/tax-payments/.

Village of Elmwood Park

Property tax payments may be sent to: Village of Elmwood Park office, 3132 Taylor Ave., Unit 1, Elmwood Park, WI 53405-4503. Village Clerk/Treasurer business hours are Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and by appointment on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact Clerk/Treasurer Kendal Barriere at 262-748-5849.

For more information, visit: https://vil.ep.wi.us/.