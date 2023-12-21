Obituary for Ronald Edwin Sundre

February 10, 1927 – November 18, 2023

Ronald Edwin Sundre, 96, of Raymond, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ridgewood Care Center with his son Steve at his side.

Ronald Edwin Sundre

Ronald was born in Grover, Wis., on Feb. 10, 1927, the son of the late Rudolph and Cecilia (née Bundy) Sundre. On April 5, 1947, he was united in marriage to Rita Kaupan. She preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 1990.

He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946 in California. Ronald was employed at Hamilton Beach for 19 years, then 20 years at Webster Electric as a tool and die maker. He was an avid NASCAR fan and an automobile enthusiast, owning over 200 cars in his life.

Ronald was a very ambitious man, building many houses. The first two he built with his own two hands. He traveled extensively wintering in Florida and Arizona in his later years with his dear friend Trudy Werner. He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm.

He was loved dearly and will be missed by his children, Steve (Chris) Sundre, Lori (Jim) Kroes and Gary (Nancy Lowis) Sundre; granddaughters, Michelle Reinders and Melissa (Robb) Fallon; great-grandson, Malachi Reinders; and special friend, Trudy Werner.

Services

Private funeral services will be held.

Obituary and photo of Ronald Edwin Sundre courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.